5 secret weapons in GTA Online after The Last Dose update, ranked

GTA Online has many secret weapons to offer, a few of which are bound to go unnoticed by some players. The main reason is their unavailability at Ammu-Nation stores like other typical weapons. Rockstar has now started to include some of these arms in the Gun Van sale, but only for a limited time period.

Now, this doesn’t necessarily mean that all such weapons could be useful or worth using; however, it’s always good to know the best of them. This article will share five secret weapons in GTA Online that players should know about.

5 secret weapons in GTA Online that some players might not know about

1) Double-Action Revolver

The Double-Action Revolver is a secret weapon in GTA Online, which is based on the Colt M1892. Gold plating with floral engravings and powerful performance make it the perfect revolver in the game. Its high damage score of 81 per shot makes it better than a standard pistol. It is also much faster than the Heavy Revolver, giving players another reason to get it.

It can be unlocked by completing a Treasure Hunt. When players begin their journey in the game, they will receive an email from “[email protected]” showing a black and white photograph of an in-game area to search for a clue.

2) Musket

The Musket is a single-round shotgun in GTA Online that resembles a typical flintlock-based musket of the 19th century. It’s best known for its over-penetration, in which the Musket ball continues on its way after hitting the first target. It’s so powerful that it can eliminate most NPCs with one shot. The performance is equivalent to a heavy sniper, making it one of the best shotguns in the game.

The musket can be bought from Ammu-Nation stores, but not all the time. It usually gets available around Independence Day event weeks every year and costs around $21,400.

3) Navy Revolver

Navy Revolver is another hidden weapon in GTA Online that needs to be unlocked first. It resembles the classic Colt 1851 Navy Revolver and the Colt Walker 1847. It is quite popular for its impressive accuracy and good damage capabilities. A bloody text “You’re Next” can also be seen on this silver-colored weapon.

Players can claim the revolver for free by finding five clues spread throughout the Blaine County region and eliminating the serial killer afterward. The weapon also rewards players with $200,000 when they get their first 50 kills with it. Once unlocked, the ammo will be available from the Ammu-Nation store.

4) Perico Pistol

Perico Pistol is a handgun featured in GTA Online, which is based on a German P08 Luger pistol. It is an antique weapon featuring a rounded ivory grip. Its barrel and loading mechanism are made purely out of gold, making it the best-looking weapon in the game. It performs quite similarly to Marksman Pistol, with the added capability to do immense damage with a single round.

It can be obtained in a random event called Sleeping Guard, where one of El Rubio’s guards is sleeping, and players must get a key from him. Once they find the key, they need to open a little box in El Rubio’s office to unlock the Perico Pistol.

5) Stone Hatchet

The Stone Hatchet is a hidden melee weapon in GTA Online that was added with the After Hours update. It is inspired by a traditional tomahawk stone, giving it the oldest-looking design.

Not only can players use it while driving a bike, but they can also take advantage of the unique Stone Hatchet Rampage ability. They can become immortal for 12 seconds once they kill somebody with it, which can be extended by doing more kills within time.

Players must complete five Bounty Target missions given by Maude Eccles to unlock this special weapon.

While Rockstar hasn’t added any new weapons with the recent The Last Dose update, all of the above-mentioned ones are still worth having to wreak havoc in Los Santos.

