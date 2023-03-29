How to get free Railgun in GTA Online The Last Dose update

There is a way for GTA Online players to get a free Railgun. That means you don't have to pay $657,000 to get this powerful gun. While this method isn't self-intuitive for the average player, this guide will help simplify things. One must remember that a minor amount of luck is involved. That said, here's what you need to get before trying to get a free Railgun in GTA Online:

A bookmarked job relevant to your platform

At least one other gamer willing to play with you

The following YouTube video has hyperlinks to the jobs on its description page. Open it in a new tab and bookmark the one relevant to your system.

Here is how GTA Online players can get the Railgun for free

While the PC hyperlink is noted to not work, the rest are available as of the time this article was written. Step #1 to get a free Railgun in GTA Online is to bookmark the job from any of the hyperlinks shown below.

Click on these links in the description of the above video (Image via BORSA GTA)

Click on the link relevant to your platform should transport you to the Rockstar Games Social Club website. On that site is the job you're looking for, which includes a picture and a bunch of random things. The important part is to bookmark it.

Click on that green button on the official site (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is a green button that says "Bookmark Job" on any of the hyperlinked URLs from the earlier posted YouTube video. Click on it. Afterwards, restart GTA Online. Here's what you do once it's rebooted:

Pause the game. Go to "Jobs." Select "Play Job." Select "Bookmarked." Pick "Deathmatches." Start the bookmarked job. Invite somebody to play with you (since two players are required by minimum). Start the death match. If you're lucky, you should spawn with the free Railgun. Players who do not have the free gun should get themselves Wasted. Once the weapon is in your inventory, bring up your phone. Go to Job List. Quick the job from here.

You must manually change your outfit to force GTA Online to save. Doing so will let the free Railgun stay in your account forever. If you need ammo, buy some from the Interaction Menu. You can do that by:

Opening the Interaction Menu. Going to Inventory. Selecting Ammo. Buy the ammunition you need from this menu screen.

It's that simple. There are other ways to get ammo, but the above method can be done anywhere more conveniently than other options.

Is the Railgun good in GTA Online?

It's pretty great to be honest (Image via Rockstar Games)

This weapon is essentially a hitscan explosive. It shoots quickly and will cause anything it hits to explode instantly. Players with bad aim won't get much mileage out of this gun, but anybody else should find it incredibly valuable.

The Railgun is worth purchasing in GTA Online. Getting it for free is even better. Players must try to get this weapon since there isn't any other gun that directly outclasses it in terms of performance and prowess. Rocket Launchers are much slower by comparison.

Poll : Did you get your Railgun for free in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes