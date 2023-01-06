How to get Railgun in GTA Online early without any modding

GTA Online players don't have to rely on modding to get their hands on the Coil Railgun. According to leaks, Rockstar Games is planning on drip-feeding this weapon in the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Despite being introduced all the way back in Grand Theft Auto 5, the Railgun took over nine years to become purchasable in GTA Online. Due to a particular exploit, some players can get it as early as today, January 6, 2023. Twitter user @Fluuffball noticed that Rockstar had made a mistake with the random weapon modifier in certain jobs. Thanks to this, they managed to figure out a way to obtain the Railgun without using any mods.

GTA Online players can get Railgun early by using a very simple trick

Play a job with the random weapon modifier on

@Fluuffball is best known for datamining the GTA Online and providing leaks based on that information. Back in December, they went into great detail on what to expect from the Railgun. A month later, they've found a way to get it early without using third-party mods.

floorball @Fluuffball There's a trick to get the railgun early without any sort of modding or glitching. All you have to do is play a job that has the random weapon modifier on, get the right RNG to spawn with it and that's it. Enjoy your shiny new railgun. Job links for each platform below #GTAOnline There's a trick to get the railgun early without any sort of modding or glitching. All you have to do is play a job that has the random weapon modifier on, get the right RNG to spawn with it and that's it. Enjoy your shiny new railgun. Job links for each platform below #GTAOnline

floorball @Fluuffball After you do spawn with it, exit the job via phone and you'll spawn with it in freemode. Then force a save by changing clothing etc. After that it'll stick even after changing sessions. If you do happen to lose it for some reason, just play the job again #GTAOnline After you do spawn with it, exit the job via phone and you'll spawn with it in freemode. Then force a save by changing clothing etc. After that it'll stick even after changing sessions. If you do happen to lose it for some reason, just play the job again #GTAOnline

You simply need to find a job with the random weapon modifier selected. The Railgun is currently part of its rotation, so you could potentially get the gun if you have luck on your side.

Afterward, you need to exit your job using the phone. With the weapon in hand, you can save the game while in freemode. If you somehow lose the Railgun, you just need to repeat the method mentioned above.

Here are the job listings for PC and console players

Thankfully, @Fluuffball did link specific jobs on their official Twitter page, one for each platform. GTA Online players will need to log in to Rockstar Games Social Club if they want to see them. Without further ado, here are the job listings that will give you access to the Railgun:

If players really want early access to the gun in GTA Online, they should get this over with as soon as possible. Rockstar will likely catch wind of this exploit very soon. There's a decent chance they will fix the random weapon modifier so it no longer includes the Railgun.

Keep in mind the following

floorball @Fluuffball From what I've heard, looks like doing certain activites can/will remove the weapon from your inventory. Seems to be related to jobs that reset/have custom weapon inventories such as the Casino Heist. Feel free to comment if it happens to you and mention what you were doing :) From what I've heard, looks like doing certain activites can/will remove the weapon from your inventory. Seems to be related to jobs that reset/have custom weapon inventories such as the Casino Heist. Feel free to comment if it happens to you and mention what you were doing :)

According to @Fluuffball, there is a good possibility that players can still lose the Railgun by performing specific activities. Certain missions require gamers to use a custom weapon inventory, with the Diamond Casino Heist being a very prominent example in GTA Online.

Players will need to avoid jobs that reset or customize their weapons. Otherwise, they will risk losing early access to the Railgun. Assuming the aforementioned jobs are still available later, gamers can always go back and get this special weapon.

@Fluuffball previously mentioned that Rockstar plans on drip-feeding the Railgun in early 2023. GTA Online players will eventually get their hands on it, but not before waiting for Rockstar to implement a new feature with the traveling gun van. In the meantime, they can use @Fluuffball's method.

A few notes on the Railgun

Unsurprisingly, many GTA Online players have taken advantage of this exploit. The above video shows the Railgun in action. Predictably, it's not as powerful as the GTA 5 variation since it has a slower fire rate. It will cost $730,000. So, if the player can get one for free, they should definitely go for it. If done correctly, @Fluuffball's method will only take a few minutes to work.

