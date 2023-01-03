How soon can GTA Online players expect to get the Railgun?

GTA Online players won't have to wait too long before they can get the Railgun. Manufactured by Coil, the electromagnetic weapon fires off metallic rounds with extreme precision. It is overpowered in GTA 5's story mode, allowing players to blow up anything.

Almost a decade later, leaks suggest that the Railgun will finally arrive in GTA Online in the near future. This weapon originally cost anywhere from $187,500 to $250,000 at the local Ammu-Nation. However, it will be a lot more expensive in GTA Online, given the inflated state of the economy. There will also be a lot of changes before it finally arrives, so players better stay one step ahead.

GTA Online players will likely get their hands on the Railgun within the next few months or so

Twitter user @Fluffball, better known by the name floorball, is a verified dataminer who regularly posts updates on DLC content.

GTA Online is still releasing new content via the Los Santos Drug Wars update. According to floorball, the Coil Railgun is set to arrive by early 2023 (likely January through March).

Fellow modder GhillieMaster collaborated with floorball in the above YouTube video analyzing the release date of the Railgun. He is another person who is familiar with modding the game, so he can verify the authenticity of the leaker's claims.

floorball @Fluuffball #GTAOnline Early next year, find a traveling Gun Van offering exclusive items... Early next year, find a traveling Gun Van offering exclusive items... 👀#GTAOnline https://t.co/fjw3baQB9G

Based on previous statements from the leaker, the Railgun will cost players $730,000. With that said, it will not be available in Ammu-Nation like the single-player campaign. GTA Online will introduce a new feature known as the Gun Van, where players can buy exclusive weaponry.

Predictably, the Railgun will be nerfed

floorball @Fluuffball the new railgun has a slower firerate and deals less damage the new railgun has a slower firerate and deals less damage

According to floorball, Rockstar Games will downgrade the Railgun from its previous iteration. GhillieMaster also confirmed these findings when he did a video on the subject.

The Railgun will be a lot slower in the online game. Its damage output will also be halved by the original amount from GTA 5. Apart from these changes, the weapon is functionally the same as it was before.

The Railgun will still have the explosive properties that make it stand out. If the player times it right, they could potentially eliminate threats in a single blow. Of course, this depends on factors like armor plating in vehicles.

It's no surprise that Rockstar Games had to nerf the Railgun. For several years, GTA Online players have worried about how much damage it could do. Everybody would get the GTA 5 version if they could. It would redefine the metagame as it currently stands.

Be on the lookout for weekly updates

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



The opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew with high hopes of dosing the world and climbing to the top of the criminal food chain.



Now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: Los Santos Drug WarsThe opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew with high hopes of dosing the world and climbing to the top of the criminal food chain.Now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: rsg.ms/a2267be Los Santos Drug WarsThe opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew with high hopes of dosing the world and climbing to the top of the criminal food chain. Now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: rsg.ms/a2267be https://t.co/FDCnrmg4Wz

GTA Online is going to drip feed the Railgun at some point in the future. Based on estimates from reputable leakers, it's going to land in the first quarter of 2023 unless plans were to change.

Rockstar Games drops weekly updates on Thursdays, so players should mark their calendars for those dates. It remains to be seen if the Railgun will have a competitive impact on the game.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes