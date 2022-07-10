How to use the Railgun in GTA 5 and GTA Online?

The Railgun is one of the strongest weapons in both GTA 5 and GTA Online. Considering this, it is no surprise that its use in GTA Online has been limited to some adversary missions.

It is a weapon that uses an electromagnetic effect to propel inert metallic projectiles at speeds greater than the speed of sound. As a result, the projectiles possess enormous kinetic energy as well as amazing range and precision. This makes the Railgun one of the deadliest weapons in the game.

However, many players might still be confused about this insane weapon and are not sure if they should use it or not. For them, this article will explore all available information on the Railgun.

Everything players need to know about the Railgun in GTA 5/GTA Online

Overview

An experimental weapon called the Coil Railgun may be found in Grand Theft Auto V's Enhanced Version, as well as Grand Theft Auto Online. Note that only players who are returning from the original PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360 versions to the enhanced version have access to this weapon.

However, at the time the weapon was launched, the weapon was still in the prototype stage. Therefore, it had a restricted size and portability to ensure that it could be mounted easily without problems such as power production and heat dissipation. However, apart from theoretical models, there is no such thing as a portable railgun.

Design

The Railgun is a high-tech military railgun prototype that resembles a carbine and was created for infantry usage. With two electrically powered rails at the front, a tiny fixed stock on the back, and vent units behind the power source, the weapon has a fairly linear design.

It also has a clear sight with a triangle-shaped reticle. When the Railgun is loaded, a green light appears, which changes to red when it is fired. However, the weapon does not produce the typical "click" sound when fired with no ammo; instead, it will make a distinctive static sound.

In the first-person perspective, it is easier to hear the low-pitched humming sound that the Railgun makes when equipped. A brief electric arc flash is visible in the barrel just before the bullets are discharged, and this is followed by a minor explosion (a sonic boom) in the muzzle.

How to use Railgun in GTA 5/GTA Online and its performance

The Railgun shoots incredibly fast kinetic energy penetrator bullets (supersonic speed). Although this cannot be seen during normal gaming, in actual life, the rounds move far more quickly than standard handgun bullets.

The kinetic energy rounds' ability to do significant damage upon impact puts them on par with the main cannon of the Rhino. It is capable of instantly obliterating any unarmored vehicle.

However, due to its small explosion radius and the projectile's ability to readily pass through both open side doors of a helicopter, this weapon needs precise shooting. Missed shots have no effect.

While it is single-shot in-game, the Railgun is mistakenly described as automatic on the Rockstar Games Social Club website. The Railgun would mechanically be able to fire in an automated mode; however, the functionality will remain constrained by the single-round magazine.

The weapon is quite effective against enemy vehicles. However, it is not the best choice when facing hordes of attackers on foot; this is because it only fires one shot and takes a while to recharge. It works well as a backup weapon in missions like heists that call for intense shootouts.

