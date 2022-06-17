GTA 5 players on PS4 can upgrade to PS5 edition for $10

Since the release of the original GTA 5 back in 2013, Rockstar Games has released many versions of the game with updated graphics, textures, and features. Currently, there are two versions of GTA 5 that have been played extensively by players: the old-gen version and the next-gen version of GTA 5.

The community is largely polarized regarding the quality and differences between these two versions of the game. This comparison has caused a lot of controversies as well, as many players have speculated that Rockstar Games are creating these different versions of the game just to earn more money.

But in any case, players recently discovered that Rockstar Games is offering a large discount to those who own the PS4 version of GTA 5, and they can upgrade their game to the PS5 version of GTA 5 for $10. Here are more details about this recent discovery.

Players playing on the PS4 can upgrade GTA 5 to the PS5 version for $10

At least there's one good move. aheartofcotton 🃏 @aheartofcotton @videotech_ This is true, I own both versions and it’s still a bundle $10 version separately. @videotech_ This is true, I own both versions and it’s still a bundle $10 version separately. https://t.co/TVk03TV1px Rockstar Games are offering a large discount to those who own the PS4 version of GTAV, it'll cost $10 to upgrade to the PS5 version of GTAV.It's currently unknown if this offer lasts forever.At least there's one good move. twitter.com/aheartofcotton… Rockstar Games are offering a large discount to those who own the PS4 version of GTAV, it'll cost $10 to upgrade to the PS5 version of GTAV.It's currently unknown if this offer lasts forever. At least there's one good move. twitter.com/aheartofcotton…

As stated in the above tweet, PS4 players can update their Grand Theft Auto 5 to the PS5 version for $10, and this also includes Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. Before this, players could only get the PS5 version of Grand Theft Auto 5 only from the PS5's play store.

Another thing players have noticed is that if they already have both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game, they will still see the $10 bundle separately. This bundle is also available for Xbox (Xbox One & Xbox Series Bundle), even though the price is now reduced.

Maybe they're planning to stop supporting last gen for new updates. That way PS5 users can still play with PS4 friends. @videotech_ This is a really weird bundle considering that the Next-gen port came out not that long ago. Why would someone need both of those if they have a PS5?Maybe they're planning to stop supporting last gen for new updates. That way PS5 users can still play with PS4 friends. @videotech_ This is a really weird bundle considering that the Next-gen port came out not that long ago. Why would someone need both of those if they have a PS5? Maybe they're planning to stop supporting last gen for new updates. That way PS5 users can still play with PS4 friends.

The majority of fans have responded with confusion regarding this deal, with many wondering why players would want to own two separate versions of Grand Theft Auto 5. The tweet mentioned above speculated that Rockstar Games may stop releasing new updates for the PS4 version of the game, which is why this deal is being offered.

David Battersby @DavidBattersby0 @GTAonlineNews I don't know what the point of this is except more money like they don't get enough already @GTAonlineNews I don't know what the point of this is except more money like they don't get enough already

Many players have also reacted negatively to this deal, as they believe that the upgrade is just another method of taking the fan's money instead of making any meaningful improvements to the game.

Even though the motive behind this deal may not be clear yet, players should at least be aware of the fact the PS5 version does improve on many aspects of the old gen version of Grand Theft Auto 5. These include three graphical options, shorter load times, and a slew of enhancements to vehicle diversity, vegetation density, lighting, and explosions, to name a few.

It will also allow for a one-time story and online character migration between the game's previous and new generations. Players' existing saves will effectively transfer, but only once, and their character will be deleted from the PS4 versions once they transfer.

