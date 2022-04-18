5 best GTA 5 visual graphics mods for 2022

While desperately waiting for news of GTA 6, Rockstar fans continue to play Grand Theft Auto 5. That's at least what Rockstar wants, and it seems to be working out for them, with their most recent re-release proving to be quite profitable. However, veterans of the series will find that the decade-old doesn't have much to offer anymore.

Nevertheless, there is a way to play the game without getting bored, and that is by installing mods. While there are various types of mods, this article delves into graphics mods in particular as these softwares can make the age-old game appear brand new in 2022.

Some of the best graphics mods for GTA 5 to make it look truly next-gen

5) PRSA - PhotoRealistic San Andreas ENB

PRSA ENB's main goal is to produce a lifelike GTA 5 that could even be used to create movie-like recordings. It's a smart all-in-one visual enhancer that works with any weather or lighting mod for GTA 5 as it makes use of custom shaders to emulate a movie-like quality.

PhotoRealistic San Andreas ENB is one of the most commonly downloaded graphics mods for GTA 5, accurately reproducing effects that imitate those of cameras, films, color grades, and postprocessing.

It has a decent array of customization options, and players can modify their ENV settings while playing.

Download here

4) Old Gen Visual

This mod aims to change the graphical esthetic of the PC edition of GTA 5 to that of the original console edition. Various graphics elements from the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of the game have been restored in this nifty mod. However, it does not, contrary to popular belief, reduce the graphical quality of the PC edition.

The timecycle, lens flare, lightning, light pollution, clouds, and other visual settings have all been altered accordingly. There are also a few optional tweaks, such as an alternate lens flare, and the ability to remove fog volumes, lens artifacts, and NGCoronas. Players can learn more from the mod page itself, which details all these options.

Download here

3) RTX-V Alter Graphics

Nights look darker while light sources seem brighter (Image via CKT-J, GTA5-Mods.com)

RTX-V is an upgrade over GTX-V, a graphics mod that was being developed last year to improve the visual quality of the game. With both mods having the same author, he eventually discontinued the earlier project in favor of this one.

This was done because RTX-V is a step-up in every aspect and alters the game more dramatically compared to the former. The author even claims that this mod can rival some of the pay-to-use ENB graphics mods like NaturalVision Evolved (NVE).

Whether this is true or not has to be decided by players who download and install it themselves. Regardless, it certainly looks stunning, and can easily be misrepresented as a paid ENB mod.

Download here

2) VisualV

With over 2.2 million downloads, there are very few GTA 5 mods that are as popular as VisualV. It has certainly been the go-to graphics mods for many players with diverse PC specifications. Whether it's a low-end PC or a surprisingly powerful one, VisualV works like a breeze on almost every setup.

It is this versatility that has led to its immense popularity. In fact, VisualV is even mistaken for graphical upgrades made by Rockstar themselves. The mod has nailed the ambience of GTA 5, even more so than Rockstar did. The graphical modifications are quite minor, but they make the game feel much more visually appealing.

Some players have even reported an increase in FPS after installing this mod. The main change is that it feels much more like real-life Los Angeles, thanks to redone weather effects. However, the number of useful changes it brings is simply too high to list here, and interested players should check out the download page to find out more.

Download here

1) VisualVanilla

VisualVanilla claims to be an improvement over VisualV, and it combines several of VisualV's best aspects with those of its own. A massive visual overhaul of the underwater environment and the removal of the annoying chromatic aberration are just some of the changes.

It also uses some aspects of other mods like the higher quality puddles from NaturalVision Evolved. In fact, nearly everything has been touched on and improved. This mod is not simply an improvement over the base game, but an unofficial upgrade of VisualV. In essence, it is basically a compilation of some of the best GTA 5 graphics mods available.

Download here

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Atul S