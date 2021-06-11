Top 5 tips to pick right settings and boost FPS in GTA Online

GTA 5 can be quite tasking even for modern computers, as the massive and detailed open-world game requires decent hardware to run.

Players will often have to compromise between quality and performance to get better FPS (frames per second) out of their game. While a constant FPS of 30-35 might be acceptable to most gamers in GTA 5 story mode, competitive online play requires the maximum FPS possible.

This might force many GTA Online players to seek guides on how to improve their frame rates for the game. They may have to compromise on quality if their hardware is already running at its maximum capability.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Five tips to boost FPS in GTA Online

While the complete optimization of GTA 5 to achieve higher frame rates requires tweaking almost every option under the graphics settings, a few of them are much more important than the rest. Players are recommended to tweak them and run the benchmark to find out which settings are best.

Here are five graphics settings that impact FPS the most in GTA 5 and GTA Online:

1) Post FX

Post FX enables bloom, high dynamic range lighting, and other generic post-processing effects on lighting. These are usually some extra graphics tweaks that make the game seem more realistic.

This is one of the most performance-intensive settings in the game, and the change from High to Very High drops frame-rate dramatically.

2) Depth of Field

Depth of field is another graphics effect that generally does not affect the actual graphics but adds some post-processing effects. When the player aims a weapon at something/someone, depth of field enhances the immersion by adding a blur effect to the background.

The result is an out-of-focus background, much like the bokeh effect seen in photography.

3) Extended Distance

The percentage of extended distance determines the distance at which distant items will load around the player. This includes the general background of the game world, including buildings and mountains.

The higher the percentage, the more the distant scenery that will be loaded on the screen. Turning it off breaks the immersion of the game by increasing pop-ins.

At 25%, on-screen pop-ins are eliminated, and the player gets the maximum achievable frame rate for this setting.

4) FXAA & MSAA

FXAA (fast approximate anti-aliasing) and MSAA (multi-sampling anti-aliasing) can significantly impact performance. Enabling these removes all jagged edges and smoothens the image in-game.

In GTA 5, these are some of the most taxing settings of all, as enabling them kills performance drastically. To balance FPS and quality, players can choose to turn FXAA on and keep MSAA at 2x.

5) Grass Quality

Grass quality is barely noticeable in the city but becomes more significant in outside environments, especially in the rural areas.

It gives a major performance drop at Ultra, so players can set this to High without any noticeable decrease in frame rates.

Edited by Ravi Iyer