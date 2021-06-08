How to install GTA 5 story mode mods easily

Many players want to enjoy the unique possibilities of modding in GTA 5 without the hassle of installing them. Modding a video game can be pretty tricky for many players, especially when instructions are vague or completely absent.

Since the Grand Theft Auto series is a popular choice for modding, it has many tools to make it somewhat easier to do so. However, a few mod managers for GTA 5 were last updated quite a while back and may be incompatible with the current game or the latest mods.

This article is a complete guide to modding GTA 5's story mode in 2021.

GTA 5 story mode mods and installing them

There are various types of mods for GTA 5, including car mods, ASI mods, .NET scripts, trainers, and package installers. Every kind of mod requires a different approach to get it working on GTA 5.

Players need to download and install an application called OpenIV before attempting to download mods.

How to download and install OpenIV

Here are the steps to install and get OpenIV working on computers:

Players will need to have a genuine version of GTA 5 which can be bought from Steam or the Epic Games Store.

They can then download OpenIV from their official website.

After the initial installation, OpenIV has to be opened and GTA 5 directory selected.

Then, players must go to Tools > ASI Manager and install all the plugins - ASI Loader, OpenIV.asi, and openCamera (optional).

They may also have to download Script Hook V to get the mods working properly.

The downloaded files need to be placed in the GTA 5 main directory.

Players should remember to always make a backup of their files before modding.

How to install ASI scripts

Installing ASI Loader from OpenIV adds the ability to run all ASI scripts for GTA 5. Thus, players only need to copy the files of the ASI script they want to run and paste them into the GTA 5 main directory.

How to install .NET scripts

The first thing that players need to get .net scripts working in GTA 5 is to download the Community Script Hook V .NET (this requires the .NET Framework 4.8 or higher and Visual C++ 2019 x64 Redistributable Package) and place all the files in the game directory.

After this, they should create a new folder in the main directory named "scripts."

All .NET scripts now have to be placed in this folder to get them working.

How to install replacement mods

The first thing is to create a "mods" folder in the main directory.

Then, users need to create a bunch of folders inside the "mods" folder that will mimic the order of the latest patchday folder inside "update" in the main directory.

Here are the folders in the correct order: mods > update > x64 > dlcpacks > the latest patchday folder (for example: patchday20ng).

They need to copy the dlc.rpf file from the latest patchday in the update folder and paste it into the newly created patchday folder inside mods.

After a replacement mod has been downloaded, players can open the dlc.rpf in OpenIV and find the weapons.rpf (for weapons) or vehicles.rpf (for vehicles) files.

Then, they should select Edit Mode and copy+paste the model files from the mod they just downloaded.

How to install addon mods

Players will also need to copy+paste the update.rpf file from the main directory update folder to mods > update.

Addon mods will have a folder with the modded vehicle or weapon's name, and users must copy that folder and paste it inside mods > update > x64 > dlcpacks with OpenIV's edit mode.

They will then have to add a line to the update.rpf > common > data > dlclist.xml file with the name of the mod item.

Edited by Ravi Iyer