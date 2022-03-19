How to get GTA 5 next gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Many people are uncertain how to download the GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced version for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. While the Microsoft Store version is relatively easily accessible, the PlayStation version is considerably more challenging to find.

This article explains how to get the new edition of the games for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Step-by-step guide on acquiring GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced for next-gen consoles

Those who own an Xbox Series X/S may get the base game for $19.99 / £17.49 / €19.99 / AU $29.97 through the Microsoft/Xbox store. Meanwhile, it costs $10.99 / £8.75 / €10.99 / AU $14.99 for PlayStation 5 users and can only be purchased through the console exclusive PSN shop.

The standalone Online Mode costs $10.99 / £8.75 / €10.99 / AU $14.99 on the Microsoft store, but it's free to download on the PS5. The PS5 version of the GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced edition can only be purchased through the PS5 console. Here are the steps to download it from the PlayStation 5 console:

Players must first turn on their PS5 console and then go to the PlayStation Network store. From here, they must then search for Grand Theft Auto V.

After that, players must choose the game and then the ellipsis menu next to the download option.

They must select View Product from the drop-down menu to be taken to GTA Online.

Finally, players must select Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation 5) from the ellipsis menu. They can purchase the game from this page.

Those with a PlayStation Plus subscription can acquire the next-gen GTA 5 Online for free on PS5. They can get the game for free if they claim it before the three months (up until June 14, 2022) expire.

Unfortunately for Xbox users, the prices are greater than those on PlayStation 5. Those who wish to play Online mode separately on Xbox Series X/S will have to pay to play it. Despite this, interested players should choose to purchase the game right now rather than three months from now.

This is because the game will be priced at $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 / AU$59.95 after this offer expires. The new versions of the game on current-gen hardware are substantially faster than on PS4 and Xbox One. There are also additional graphical and gameplay changes, such as 4K at 60 FPS with haptic feedback with Dualsense controllers.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar