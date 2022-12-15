New Railgun coming to GTA Online in Los Santos Drug Wars update drip feed leaked

The recently released Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has added many new missions, vehicles, and gameplay changes to GTA Online. While the overall update is jam-packed with features, Rockstar Games has decided to release a large chunk of the DLC content in a drip-feed manner.

However, data miners and informers have discovered several unreleased content in the game files. The leaked content is set to be released at a later date, and Rockstar Games is yet to provide any official information about it.

Rockstar Games will bring the Railgun in free roam as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update for GTA Online

On December 13, 2022, popular Grand Theft Auto Online data miner Liam shared a tweet to inform fans about the Railgun.

According to the post, Rockstar Games intends to include the Railgun in GTA Online's free roam as part of the drip feed for the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Liam included two images in his tweet: a screenshot of the game files and a picture of the Railgun in a developer preview.

A developer preview of the new Railgun coming to GTA Online (Image via TW/@billsyliamgta)

Another tweet, posted the same day, revealed that Rockstar Games had nerfed the Railgun for the multiplayer release. Liam claimed that Grand Theft Auto Online’s Railgun would deal slightly less damage than Story Mode’s Railgun.

The tweet included two screenshots of the game files, which revealed that the multiplayer version's Railgun will do five points worth less damage. In Story Mode, the weapon deals 30 points of damage, but the upcoming version will only deal 25 points of damage.

Apart from this minor change, Liam stated that the visual and gameplay characteristics of the weapon would remain the same.

Fans’ reactions to the news

News of the upcoming weapon quickly spread throughout the gaming community, and many players expressed their thoughts about it on social media.

One user, @rexxgta, expressed their delight at the news.

Another user, Skully, predicted the nerf before it was revealed.

Skully @Sasafrajj231 @billsyliamgta I'm gonna guess they're gonna add some kinda nerf to it similar to the stun gun otherwise this is gonna be one of the most OP weapons ever lol @billsyliamgta I'm gonna guess they're gonna add some kinda nerf to it similar to the stun gun otherwise this is gonna be one of the most OP weapons ever lol

User (Steyr) LuparaExecutioner, shared their concerns about two of the most powerful weapons in the game.

(Steyr) LuparaExecutioner @DhaynielKurt @billsyliamgta Oh Yeah nerf the railgun because balance meanwhile the Oppressor MKII and the Orbital cannon are a thing @billsyliamgta Oh Yeah nerf the railgun because balance meanwhile the Oppressor MKII and the Orbital cannon are a thing

User madison also expressed concern that the Railgun is still one of the most powerful weapons in the game.

User Kuppa expressed a desire to get the weapon in the next mission update.

Kuppa @KuppaMasX @billsyliamgta Hopefully it just part of upcoming mission @billsyliamgta Hopefully it just part of upcoming mission

Brief information on the Railgun

The Coil Railgun is an experimental futuristic weapon included with the enhanced version of the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It has a strong resemblance to the Asymmetric Recoilless Carbine-920 from the Halo video game series.

Currently, Grand Theft Auto Online players can only obtain the weapon through certain missions.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes