GTA Online December Update DLC release date and expected launch time for PS5 explored

The GTA Online December DLC Update is only a few hours away, and the community is anticipating many exciting changes with the release. Rockstar Games is set to launch the update on various gaming platforms, and the release times will differ depending on the region.

Rockstar Games is gradually shifting its focus to the latest generation of consoles, which will almost certainly receive the update first. Although the studio has not revealed official details other than the release date, estimated launch times can be determined based on previous release patterns.

When will the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update be available for the PS5?

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af https://t.co/QZpdb7Xb5I

Rockstar Games announced the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC on Twitter on December 8, 2022. The official post included a Newsletter with information about upcoming changes in GTA Online. However, the developers did not provide a trailer or a firm release date.

Another Newsletter, published on December 6, 2022, announced various quality-of-life and graphical enhancements for the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. Here's what it said in this regard:

“PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will add ray-traced reflections — rendering real-time reflections on many surfaces — via the Fidelity Mode graphics setting.”

Based on this information, it is almost certain that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will receive the update before the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One consoles.

The update is scheduled to be released on December 13, 2022. While the official release time is currently unconfirmed, popular GTA informer Ben shared a tweet with some estimated time frames for various regions.

Ben @videotech_ The Los Santos Drug Wars update debuts tomorrow across all platforms, for full rollout details here's a vector to show the applicable times based on previous rollouts.



I will be here in the morning to cover the update, exciting times ahead! The Los Santos Drug Wars update debuts tomorrow across all platforms, for full rollout details here's a vector to show the applicable times based on previous rollouts. I will be here in the morning to cover the update, exciting times ahead! https://t.co/Xbomdi7P6C

The timings mentioned in the tweet are as follows:

Seattle, USA – 03:00 am PST

Alberta, Calliformia – 04:00 am CST

São Paulo, Brazil – 07:00 am BRT

Madrid, Spain – 11:00 am CET

Berlin, Germany – 12:00 pm CET

Paris, France – 12:00 pm CEST

London, United Kingdom – 11:00 am GMT

Moscow, Russia – 01:00 pm EEST

Nagpur, India – 03:30 pm IST

Perth, Australia – 06:00 pm AWST

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 01:00 pm AST

Beijing, China – 06:00 pm CST

Tokyo, Japan – 07:00 pm JST

Seoul, South Korea – 07:00 pm KST

Sydney, Australia – 08:00 pm AEDT

Christchurch, New Zealand – 10:00 pm NZDT

While these are estimated times based on previous launches, Rockstar Games reserves the right to change the release date and time as necessary. Fans are still eager for the DLC update to arrive as soon as possible.

A few pointers for GTA Online players ahead of the Los Santos Drug Wars update

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames This December’s GTA Online update will add a wide range of new experience improvements and more, in the first installment of a massive multi-part update: rsg.ms/1f57034 This December’s GTA Online update will add a wide range of new experience improvements and more, in the first installment of a massive multi-part update: rsg.ms/1f57034 https://t.co/X8o0HRV1kr

The GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update includes a variety of offers, deals, new missions, businesses, and changes to the quality of life, among other things.

Although Rockstar Games has only released a few details about the update, fans are excited about all the new and exciting changes.

Many game data miners have revealed that the update will release approximately 50 new vehicles in stages. Therefore, GTA Online players must invest in a sizable garage before the vehicles are released into the game.

In addition, one should prioritize getting an off-road vehicle for convenience. The update is primarily focused on Blaine County, and the roads in the area are not suitable for sports and supercars.

