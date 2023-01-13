The Railgun is a brand new Heavy Weapon that GTA Online players can get in the Los Santos Drug Wars update. One can obtain this gun by purchasing it from a Gun Van for $730,000. This vehicle can be in one of 30 different random locations, and it will be the same for everyone daily.

Alternatively, some players might have used an exploit to get this gun for free earlier than its actual release date. Regardless of the chosen method, some players might be curious to know how this Heavy Weapon performs compared to other guns in GTA Online.

What you should know about the Railgun in GTA Online

The above interactive map should be valuable to GTA Online players since there are 30 random locations where the Gun Van can spawn. You can see the exact location of this vehicle depicted by a black van icon. Notably, it changes every day.

You can zoom in and out of this interactive map, however you'd please. Likewise, you can pan around to get a better view of the Gun Van's location. Once you finally find the Gun Van in GTA Online, approach the old man in the back of this vehicle to see a prompt that lets you talk to him.

Do that and go to "Weapons" to see that the Railgun costs $730,000. It may be cheaper if a discount is available.

Note: The above video only shows the location from the first day the Gun Van was released. Still, the general idea of how to buy it might help some new GTA Online players.

The Railgun's only customization options include the following:

Rounds x 2: $1,000

$1,000 Black Tint: Free

Free Army Tint: $5,000

$5,000 Green Tint: $5,250

$5,250 Orange Tint: $5,500

$5,500 LSPD Tint: $5,750

$5,750 Pink Tint: $7,500

$7,500 Gold Tint: $10,000

$10,000 Platinum Tint: $12,500

You can get all these upgrades at the Gun Van after you purchase this gun. This Heavy Weapon has no other customization options at the moment.

Performance

Another screenshot of this weapon (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Railgun is a very unusual weapon. Essentially, it's like an Assault Rifle you hold that shoots explosives. Its explosions aren't too large but can destroy any unarmored vehicle in a single blast. This gun shoots much faster and reloads quicker than the Rocket Launcher.

Ammo capacity is on the low side as the Railgun can only hold up to 20 "bullets" at a time. GTA Online players should remember that they can easily buy ammo from the Interaction Menu, so this limitation isn't as much of a flaw as it might seem.

Is the Railgun worth getting in GTA Online?

Most players should find it useful (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ultimately, the Railgun is a pretty solid weapon worth its high cost. It is incredibly noob-friendly and can be valuable in various PvP and PvE situations. The only drawbacks that might dissuade players from buying this weapon are its high cost and the need to find the Gun Van.

However, both flaws are easily made up by the fact that this gun can:

Shoot explosives in a straight line incredibly quickly

Reloads swiftly without the player having to use any advanced technique to do so

Destroys unarmored vehicles in a single hit

Will eliminate most NPCs in a single hit

The Railgun is a solid addition to any player's arsenal of weapons in GTA Online. There isn't an alternative that 100% outclasses it in its unique role, either, making it much better than what one could say about most weapons in this game.

