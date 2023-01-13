GTA Online Gun Van location for today (January 12, 2023)

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online Gun Van finally debuts with a new weekly update today, allowing players to grab exclusive items at discounted prices, including the Railgun. Both were added today as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed content, which fans had anticipated for some time.

Players can buy the powerful Railgun from the Gun Van, which will appear at random locations every time, offering different items at prices lower than the Ammu-Nation stores. The van will not appear on the map until players find it first. This randomness makes it necessary to know exactly where to look for it in the game.

With that being said, this article will share the exact coordinates of the Gun Van for today.

GTA Online Gun Van can be found at Palmer-Taylor Power Station today

As seen in the video above, the new Gun Van appears to be located inside the Palmer-Taylor Power Station area of GTA Online. Once inside, players must go right and stop after a few seconds to find the vehicle parked to their right.

Palmer-Taylor Power Station is a power transmission and generation facility featured in GTA Online. It is located at the San Chianski Mountain Range in Los Santos County, just east of the RON Alternates Wind Farm, and is next to the railway halt where trains occasionally stop.

It is a huge facility with eight mechanical-draft cooling towers, four flue-gas stacks, numerous smaller outbuildings, pipelines, storage tanks, and other items. Even though everything is inaccessible to players, many buildings in the area have extensive ladders, stairs, and catwalks that are fully explorable. Touching the various transformers located inside it will shock players.

GTA Online did not specify the plant's fuel. However, its owner, the Los Santos Department of Green Power, suggests it could be a natural gas plant.

As players approach the Gun Van, the dealer inside it opens the door. To interact with it and check the available items, players need to press the prompt button on the controller/keyboard to access the list.

Here’s a complete list of weapons/arsenals players can find in the GTA Online Gun Van for the day:

Baseball Bat

Knife

Assault Rifle

SMG

Assault Shotgun

Combat Shotgun

Compact EMP Launcher

Heavy Sniper

Railgun

Proximity Mine

Molotov

RPG

Grenade

Body Armor

The Gun Van is the only place to buy the new Railgun weapon. The gun can hold a maximum ammo of 20 bullets at a time and can be purchased from the van. Players can buy ammo if they refill all ammunition via the Interaction Menu.

To better understand the weapon, the Railgun is an experimental weapon in the game that can shoot metallic rounds at a velocity higher than the speed of sound. It uses an electromagnetic effect to boast an incredible range and massive kinetic energy. It is capable of causing a greater amount of damage if aimed correctly.

The Railgun is currently available for $657,000 from the Gun Van.

With the Gun Van expected to spawn randomly on the map daily, players can reward themselves by finding and buying powerful items at discounted prices.

