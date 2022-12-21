How to get the Stun Gun in GTA Online after the Los Santos Drug Wars update

Tasers made a brief appearance in the Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online and were used by players who preferred a silent approach. Since then, they've waited to access the Taser gun, and it was made available for purchase after The Contract update.

The Stun Gun is one of the least effective guns in GTA 5 and GTA Online. The gun also takes up to four seconds to recharge in the story mode and up to 12 seconds in GTA Online. The official description given by Rockstar Games is as follows:

"Fires a projectile that administers a voltage capable of temporarily stunning an assailant. It's like, literally stunning."

If you still want the gun in your arsenal, this article will explain how to purchase the Stun Gun in GTA Online.

How to purchase the Stun Gun in GTA Online after the Winter DLC update

Stun Guns are not available for purchase in the Ammu-Nation stores. Instead, you'll need to get an Agency from Dynasty8 Executive website, accessible using the in-game phone. This is the only way to get a Stun Gun in the online mode. The Agency will unlock missions from The Contract DLC.

Unfortunately, none of the Agency locations in Grand Theft Auto Online come cheap. The options for the Agencies in Dynasty8 include the following:

Hawick: $2,830,000

Rockford Hills: $2,415,000

Vespucci Canals: $2,145,000

Little Seoul: $2,010,000

These are the base prices for the Agencies, and you must also purchase the Armory add-on to get a private Ammu-Nation. The Armory will cost an additional $720,000. Once purchased, you can head to your private Armory to buy the gun. This is the only place where you'll be able to purchase the Stun Gun in the game.

The Stun Gun will cost $375,000 in the Agency Armory. There are no modifications or add-ons for the Stun Gun, with the only customization option being the paint job (there are eight different tints for the Stun Gun).

The Stun Gun has a range of around 10m to 11m, so it's a close-combat gun. It cannot be used to fire rapid shots since it has to recharge for 12 seconds between each taser shot. The Stun Gun can only be used in sneaky approach jobs where players sneak behind targets to incapacitate them.

Similar guns in GTA Online

The Compact EMP Launcher is another similar gun in GTA Online that can also be purchased from the Armory in the Agency and costs $525,000. The launcher shoots EMP grenades, which disable the engines of most vehicles for about five seconds without damaging them. Two grenades for the launcher cost $95.

The fire rate of the Compact EMP Launcher isn't impressive, so apart from disabling the engines of vehicles for a few seconds, the gun isn't of much use at all. However, it can be used to stop cars or armored vehicles for a short time.

Most vehicles (e.g., the Deluxo) can still fire rockets even if their engines are disabled for a few seconds. All of these negative points and the cost being higher than the Stun Gun make the Compact EMP Launcher difficult to recommend. Since both guns require an Agency, they are rather expensive when you look at the overall costs.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes