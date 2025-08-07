GTA 5 Online Community Series Update: All you need to know

The GTA 5 Online Community Series Update is a brand-new content update recently announced by Rockstar Games. As the name suggests, the focus is on community creations, giving players access to more creative content every week. The developers also announced a unique reward that eligible players can receive. This update alone makes the game worth playing in 2025.

Ad

This article will shed light on everything you must know about the new GTA 5 Online Community Series Update.

GTA 5 Online Community Series Update 2025: Everything to know

The new Community Series Update will add new content to the game, and here is everything we know about it so far:

1) GTA 5 Online Community Series Update 2025: New game modes based on creators

Ad

Trending

As per Rockstar Games, the new GTA 5 Community Update is going to introduce two new game modes to the popular multiplayer title:

The Community Race Series is a creative playlist featuring only community-created race events, making it ideal for those who love to race in Los Santos. On the other hand, the Community Combat Series will feature all other game modes created by the community, including King of the Hills, Deathmatches, Survivals, and more.

Ad

Moreover, these two playlists will frequently feature new jobs as these will rotate.

It is worth noting that these two playlists will replace the previously available Community Series Jobs playlist. That said, Rockstar has promised that the classic playlist will return in future seasonal events.

2) GTA 5 Online Community Series Update 2025: Release date

Ad

The GTA Online Community Update will be released today, August 7, 2025, as part of the GTA Online weekly update. It will go live on all supported platforms, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

3) GTA 5 Online Community Series Update 2025: Rewards and other information

To encourage players to create new game modes, Rockstar will be giving a rare R* Community Series Varsity jacket to every creator whose content will be featured in these new playlists.

Ad

How to get your creations featured on this playlist

The developers have also outlined some tips and tricks to increase the chances of your content getting featured in the new playlist:

It should be fun to play.

It should be original and not copied and pasted from other creators. However, it can be inspired by other popular game modes.

It should always be locked to a single vehicle to give a fair chance to every participant.

It should be created by Rockstar Creator without taking advantage of any exploits.

It should be tagged with #communityseries.

Ad

Also Check: 3 big things coming to GTA 5 Online, as per leaks

What time does the GTA Online update go live?

The weekly GTA Online updates go live at about 2:00 AM PT every Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More