3 big things coming to GTA 5 Online, as per leaks

By Neeraj Bansal
Published Jul 25, 2025 14:03 GMT
A brief list of 3 big things coming to GTA 5 Online as per leaks (Image via Rockstar Games)
A brief list of 3 big things coming to GTA 5 Online as per leaks (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 Online is still thriving in 2025 thanks to Rockstar’s continuous support. The developer consistently adds new content to this 11+ year old game, the latest being the Money Fronts DLC. The summer update added a dozen new vehicles, new business, and a new set of missions for players to complete. However, it looks like there’s still some exciting and big content coming soon.

Recently, a few dataminers found some interesting details in the latest DLC files, which might excite GTA 5 Online players in 2025. Let’s quickly check these leaks below.

Mansions and 2 other things are leaked in GTA Online Money Fronts DLC files.

1) Mansions

Mansions are something that GTA Online players have been asking for years. Since the game’s release in 2013, Rockstar has never allowed players to buy big mansions in Los Santos, even though Michael De Santa had one in the story mode. However, it looks like the developer has finally listened to fans and will add them soon.

In an X post last month, data miner @Floorball__ shared some interesting data found in the Money Fronts DLC files. As per the report, mansions will likely become purchasable, possibly via a Prix Luxury Real Estate website. Moreover, there will be three missions acting as a teaser for the mansion's update:

  • Hard Deadlines
  • Fixes & Fittings
  • Due Diligence

According to popular Rockstar data miner Tez2, the mansions will likely be a part of the GTA Online Winter DLC update 2025.

2) New Zombies mode

Rockstar did the unthinkable by adding zombies to GTA Online last year as part of the Ludendorff Cemetery Survival game mode. Players really loved the inclusion of undead; that’s likely why the developers might bring them back, but with a new twist.

According to an X post by data miner @Lucas7yoshi_RS, the Money Fronts DLC files also have a hidden game mode: Cayo Perico Survival. As the name states, the mode will require players to survive hordes of zombies on the Cayo Perico Island. The dataminer also shared a full clip of its gameplay, disclosing the following information about the upcoming game mode:

  • The game will start in the compound filled with regular zombies.
  • After eliminating all of them, gamers will need to go to the next area (via a vehicle in a limited time, or else they will be teleported right there)
  • There will be minor cut scenes or transition animations between each round.
  • Players will have to fight more difficult zombies in each round.

As per the data, players will encounter the following types of zombies in this game mode:

  1. Immune to explosive and bullets – The Conquistador
  2. Ability to split – The Splitter
  3. Unchanged - New undead Mage model
  4. Whom you can dance with – The Undead DJ
  5. Ability to spawn panthers – The Undead Panther Trainer

All of these show that Rockstar has more in store for the current online multiplayer despite working on GTA 6.

3) New Drift Tuning-compatible cars

Rockstar has focused more on Drift Races for some time now. Apart from adding Drift Races to GTA Online, the developers introduced Drift Tuning upgrades, where you can install necessary drift equipment on compatible cars, making them eligible for Drift events.

As per the Money Fronts DLC files, four more cars will get Drift Tuning upgrades:

  • Dinka Chavos V6 – A four-seater sedan that highly resembles the real-life Honda Accord (9th generation)
  • Vapid Dominator FX – A three-door muscle car seemingly inspired by the real-life Ford Mustang (1979-1982).
  • Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire – A two-door muscle car seemingly based on the real-life Dodge Challenger SRT Demon (2018).
  • Annis Hardy – A four-door mid-size sedan that looks like a Nissan Laurel (6th generation).
All of this content is expected to be released with different GTA Online weekly updates shortly.

Neeraj Bansal

Neeraj Bansal

Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.

With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.

Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.

Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory.

