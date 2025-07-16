More GTA Online mansion details possibly leaked for Winter Update 2025

"GTA Online mansions" is a hot topic that has been trending for the past month, and for good reason. Rockstar Games released the Money Fronts DLC for the multiplayer title in June 2025, and data miners were quickly able to find intriguing details about mansions. Gamers are now expecting purchasable mansions in the upcoming Winter DLC, and now more details have apparently come forward.

Ad

According to popular data miner Tez2’s X post on July 16, 2025, new details about the GTA Online mansions suggest some of its features will likely be similar to those of the Casino Master Penthouse.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

GTA Online mansions update will possibly allow players to host parties and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Tez2 reported that some script leftovers in the Money Fronts DLC files suggest the GTA Online mansions update will not only allow players to buy mansions but also host parties in them – a feature similar to the Casino Master Penthouse.

Moreover, the data analyst suggests a feature where players will be able to install Arcade cabinets, similar to those of the Casino Master Penthouse.

For those unaware, one can install a large room in the Casino Master Penthouse for $700,000, which acts as a Bar and Party Hub. Rockstar could follow a similar path for the mansions and make the party or arcade feature an additional upgrade of the property.

Ad

Also Check: GTA 6 projected to sell 85 million copies in two months at $80 price

What was previously reported about the GTA Online mansions update?

Expand Tweet

Ad

On June 17, 2025, leaker @Floorball__ reported that mansions are found in the Money Fronts DLC files and Rockstar could add purchasable mansions as part of the Winter Update 2025.

In a follow-up post, the leaker reported that Rockstar will add the following three new missions in the game, completion of which will give players a discount when buying a mansion:

Hard Deadlines

Fixes & Fittings

Due Diligence

Expand Tweet

Ad

These will likely act as a teaser for the upcoming Winter DLC, which will eventually add the mansions to the game.

Fans also hope Michael De Santa debuts in the online multiplayer; however, no legitimate reports or leaks indicate such a possibility.

If Rockstar Games is going to finally add mansions in GTA Online, gamers can expect to get the teasers between September and October 2025. The Winter DLC will likely release in December 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More