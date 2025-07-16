GTA 6 projected to sell 85 million copies in two months at $80 price: Report

GTA 6 is the next big thing that everybody in the entertainment industry has their eyes set on. Rockstar Games confirmed its release date of May 26, 2026, giving just a little glimpse of the returning Vice City via trailer 2 and screenshots. While gamers are eager to know more about the title, some analysts are already predicting its revenue and sales.

According to a recent report by Konvoy’s Josh Chapman, the base version of GTA 6 will likely cost $80 to consumers and sell 85 million copies in the first two months of its release. Read on to learn about other predictions the analysts made about Grand Theft Auto 6.

GTA 6 $80 price to help generate $7.6+ billion in revenue in 3 months, suggest Konvoy analysts

A screenshot of the Konvoy's projection of Grand Theft Auto 6 sales (Image via LinkedIn)

As can be seen above, Josh Chapman shared a table titled "GTA VI – Konvoy projections," providing a breakdown of projected GTA 6 sales in the first 3 months:

Pre-orders 10 million Day 1 15 million Day 3 10 million Day 7 5 million Day 30 20 million Day 60 25 million Total 85 million

While the total revenue for the first three months is expected to be $ 6.8 million or more, the Konvoy team has added the projected revenue of $180 million from the GTA+ subscription. Adding the expected IAP Revenue of $680 million, the total revenue in the first 60 days is expected to exceed $7.6 billion.

All of the projections made by Konvoy’s analyst are based on the expected GTA 6 price of $80. This suggests the higher price point could help Rockstar break even its rumored budget for Grand Theft Auto 6 of $2 billion in the first month itself.

Here are some of the other predictions shared by Konvoy’s Josh Chapman:

Grand Theft Auto 6 could become the next UGC platform with creator payouts for mods, server shots, and more.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will likely have 200-player lobbies in its online mode, with a higher risk/rewards system making it easy for one to steal from others.

There’s no doubt that GTA 6’s release will shake the entertainment industry next year. It’s possible that the game succeeds in breaking all possible records; however, fans are advised to take the upper projections with a grain of salt.

