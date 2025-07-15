Rockstar releases GTA Online patch notes for the recent background update

Rockstar released a background update for GTA Online a couple of days ago. While the developer didn’t release the patch notes, the Grand Theft Auto community quickly found some fixes that came with it. Among them was an issue with the Acid Lab that some gamers weren’t getting even after meeting the requirement. Now, the official patch notes are live, confirming the Acid Lab fix along with another issue.
Let’s quickly check all of the official GTA Online patch notes of the latest background update below.
GTA Online patch notes of July 9, 2025’s background update, revealed
As can be seen in the screenshot above, Rockstar Games Support has now added the official GTA Online patch notes of the recent background update released on July 9, 2025. As per them, here are the two major fixes made in the latest patch:
- It fixed an issue due to which some players weren’t able to get Acid Lab upon completion of the final First Dose mission.
- It fixed an issue due to which some players were getting stuck at the loading screen upon completing the Lamar race (tutorial).
While the developers didn’t share any more fixes, popular data analyst Tez2 reported on July 9, 2025, that the latest GTA Online update has also fixed the Garment Factory Off-the-radar glitch.
The background update came a day after the developer released another GTA 5 update, which fixed two more issues on the game's PC version:
- It fixed an issue with the Weapon Wheel due to which players weren’t able to switch weapons quickly when they use keyboard and mouse.
- It fixed an issue where the GTA+ members weren’t able to claim monthly free vehicles
- It also made general fixes for both stability and security.
The PC update went live for both Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy as well as Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced versions.
It’s good to see the developers are still supporting the Legacy version of the game on PC, PS4, and Xbox One to this date. Even though GTA 6 is probably the major focus for them right now, fans can still expect support for the current title for years to come.
