5 best things to buy in GTA Online weekly update (July 14-17, 2025)

GTA Online weekly updates often feature some of the best things the game has to offer. Whether it’s a new vehicle, a weapon, or a beloved business venture, there’s always something to look forward to. On top of that, Rockstar gives exciting discounts on select items. Naturally, gamers are to be enticed to buy new things. However, not everything could be worth buying, so it’s important for players to know which offers are truly worth their money.

That being said, this article shares five of the best things to buy in the ongoing GTA Online weekly update, active till 2:00 AM PT, July 17, 2025.

GTA Online weekly update: 5 best things to buy include Railgun, Trophy Truck, and more (July 14-17, 2025)

1) Railgun

It’s no secret that weapons are an important part of the life of Los Santos. Gamers need to have something in their arsenal that can help them not only complete missions but also merely survive the chaotic landscape of free roam. That’s why they should have a powerful weapon like the Railgun.

It is a high-tech experimental weapon that can fire Kinetic energy with a staggering speed of 2000 m/s. Both its damage rate and the supersonic velocity make it a force to be reckoned with. One will not face any major challenges in combat by using this weapon.

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows players to get the Railgun for a 40% discounted price of $438,000 from Gun Van.

2) LF-22 Starling

There’s a special feeling when you fly in the skies of Los Santos, knowing nobody can touch you. That’s exactly the kind of feeling LF-22 Starling provides. It is a one-seater rocket plane seemingly inspired by the real-life Messerschmitt Me 163 Komet.

Powered by a single rocket engine, the LF-22 Starling can go up to a top speed of 187.75 mph (302.15 km/h) and complete one lap in 0:44.468. It is one of the fastest aircraft in the game to date. The best part about owning this plane is its handling, which is very easy compared to other similar aircraft. Not only does it come with a rocket booster, but it also has pretty good armor.

Players can buy it for a 40% discounted price of $2,194,500 from Warstock Cache & Carry as part of the ongoing GTA Online weekly update.

3) Obey 8F Drafter

A promotional picture of the 8F Drafter (Image via Rockstar Games)

Not everybody likes to travel, and some like to stay grounded in fast cars and Obey 8F Drafter is one such ride worth checking in the latest GTA Online weekly update. The two-seater sports coupe highly resembles the real-life 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe.

In terms of performance, the 8F Drafter runs on a V8 engine. Not only can it go up to a top speed of 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h), but it can also complete a lap in about 1:03.096. The sports car possesses the best handling in its class, which can rival that of some of the supercars in the game. It is a great ride for completing certain missions, like the Money Laundering for Smoke on the Water business.

The 8F Drafter can currently be acquired for a 40% discounted price of $430,800 from Legendary Motorsport.

4) Vapid Trophy Truck

There are many players who love to explore every inch of Los Santos and Blaine County, and they often need a ride that can handle off-road terrains, like the Vapid Trophy Truck. It is an off-roader trophy truck seemingly inspired by the real-life Ford F-150 Baja trophy truck.

According to Broughy1322, the Trophy Truck possesses a top speed of 106.75 mph (171.80 km/h) and can complete one lap in 1:06.561. What makes this vehicle special is its extremely loose suspension that allows it to absorb jumps as well as mounds of desert with ease.

Moreover, it has excellent traction, making it one of the best off-roaders that one should check out in the ongoing GTA Online weekly update.

The Trophy Truck can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a 40% discounted price of $330,000.

5) Western Powersurge

A promotional picture of Western Powersurge (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lastly, there’s the Western Powersurge, an electric motorcycle that Rockstar added in 2022 as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip-feed content. It highly resembles the real-life 2019 Harley-Davidson LiveWire.

When it comes to performance, the Powersurge can go up to a top speed of 130.00 mph (209.21 km/h) and complete one lap in 0:55.371, making it the 4th quickest motorcycle in the entire game. It is considered best not only for completing missions but also for winning races despite not having any HSW upgrades available.

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows gamers to get the Powersurge for a 40% discounted price of $963,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

While buying something depends on one’s personal preferences, all of the aforementioned items are some of the best ones that one should check while the latest GTA Online weekly update is in effect.

