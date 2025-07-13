5 best ways to earn money in GTA Online (July 13 to 17, 2025)

Gamers in 2025 often look for the best ways to earn money in GTA Online, and there’s good reason behind it. Money has always been an integral part of the full Los Santos experience, and Rockstar Games has added many ways to earn income over the years. Naturally, one would want to know which ones are the best so that they can make more money in less time.

Ad

This article shares five of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online this week, till 2:00 am PT, July 17, 2025.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the weekly event.

5 best ways to earn money in GTA Online include Lamar Jobs, Weed Farm Business, and more (July 13 to 17, 2025)

1) Helping Lamar

Ad

Trending

Ad

Lamar Davis is a character famous for his relationship with Franklin Clinton in the story mode. He is a part of the online multiplayer, where he asks players to help him with certain jobs known as Lamar Contact Missions. Lamar is very generous this week and is giving 2x money and RP for anyone willing to help him, making it one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online right now.

Ad

These include the following missions that can be started via the Pause Menu anytime:

Ballas to the Wall

Community Outreach

Ticket to Elysium

Slow and Low

Caught Napping

San Andreas Seoul

Desperate Times Call For...

Point and Shoot

Funeral Party

Peace Offerings

Going Down to the GOH

No Smoking

It's a G Thing

Mall or Nothing

Lost MC RIP

Lowrider Envy

2) Helping both Lamar and Franklin together

Ad

In 2021, Rockstar released the popular Contract DLC for GTA Online, and with it came Short Trips. These are a series of missions where two players control Lamar Davis and Franklin Clinton. Completing one of them will give about $100,000-$125,000, and if gamers complete all of the following three Short Trips missions, they can earn about $300,000-$375,000:

Short Trip - OG Kush

Short Trip - Seed Capital

Short Trip - Fire It Up

Since gamers can play them repeatedly without owning an Agency to access them, it is one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online this week.

Ad

3) A Money Fronts business

A promotional picture of the ongoing bonuses on the featured Money Fronts business (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Money Fronts DLC added multiple new business ventures in Los Santos, and one of them is Smoke on the Water. It is a medical weed dispensary that players can use for a money laundering business. Till 2:00 am PT, July 17, 2025, Money Laundering Missions specific to this business will offer double bonuses, making it one of the best ways in GTA Online to easily make over $1 million.

Ad

One can buy the business from Maze Bank Foreclosures if they own the Hands On Car Wash business.

4) Weed Farm Business

A picture of the Weed business (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Weed Farm is a business that allows players to grow and sell marijuana throughout the Los Santos and Blaine County regions. One can earn about $300,000 or more by selling this product in a public lobby. What makes the business worth running this week is the 35% boost to Weed Farm Sell Missions payout if players own the Smoke on the Water business.

Ad

Moreover, the Weed Production Speed is also currently boosted. So, if you own the Smoke on the Water, the Weed Farm business is the best business to run in Los Santos throughout the week.

5) A collection of featured adversary modes

Ad

Rockstar has recently started grouping some of the best adversary modes under a single playlist called GTA Online Featured Series. For the next couple of days, the Featured Series will be giving 2x cash and RP rewards, making them the best way to earn money in GTA Online, especially for those who love adversary modes like Hunting Pack (Get Lamar).

Here are some of the other adversary modes available in the Featured Series right now:

Ad

Hunting Pack

Hunting Pack (Remix)

Running Back

By utilizing the best ways to earn money in GTA Online this week, you can have enough cash to conquer the world of Los Santos and buy new things that they may have missed out on previously.

Other latest Grand Theft Auto content you should check too:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More