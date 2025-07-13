5 best ways to earn money in GTA Online (July 13 to 17, 2025)

Gamers in 2025 often look for the best ways to earn money in GTA Online, and there’s good reason behind it. Money has always been an integral part of the full Los Santos experience, and Rockstar Games has added many ways to earn income over the years. Naturally, one would want to know which ones are the best so that they can make more money in less time.
This article shares five of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online this week, till 2:00 am PT, July 17, 2025.
Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the weekly event.
5 best ways to earn money in GTA Online include Lamar Jobs, Weed Farm Business, and more (July 13 to 17, 2025)
1) Helping Lamar
Lamar Davis is a character famous for his relationship with Franklin Clinton in the story mode. He is a part of the online multiplayer, where he asks players to help him with certain jobs known as Lamar Contact Missions. Lamar is very generous this week and is giving 2x money and RP for anyone willing to help him, making it one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online right now.
These include the following missions that can be started via the Pause Menu anytime:
- Ballas to the Wall
- Community Outreach
- Ticket to Elysium
- Slow and Low
- Caught Napping
- San Andreas Seoul
- Desperate Times Call For...
- Point and Shoot
- Funeral Party
- Peace Offerings
- Going Down to the GOH
- No Smoking
- It's a G Thing
- Mall or Nothing
- Lost MC RIP
- Lowrider Envy
2) Helping both Lamar and Franklin together
In 2021, Rockstar released the popular Contract DLC for GTA Online, and with it came Short Trips. These are a series of missions where two players control Lamar Davis and Franklin Clinton. Completing one of them will give about $100,000-$125,000, and if gamers complete all of the following three Short Trips missions, they can earn about $300,000-$375,000:
- Short Trip - OG Kush
- Short Trip - Seed Capital
- Short Trip - Fire It Up
Since gamers can play them repeatedly without owning an Agency to access them, it is one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online this week.
3) A Money Fronts business
The GTA Online Money Fronts DLC added multiple new business ventures in Los Santos, and one of them is Smoke on the Water. It is a medical weed dispensary that players can use for a money laundering business. Till 2:00 am PT, July 17, 2025, Money Laundering Missions specific to this business will offer double bonuses, making it one of the best ways in GTA Online to easily make over $1 million.
One can buy the business from Maze Bank Foreclosures if they own the Hands On Car Wash business.
4) Weed Farm Business
The GTA Online Weed Farm is a business that allows players to grow and sell marijuana throughout the Los Santos and Blaine County regions. One can earn about $300,000 or more by selling this product in a public lobby. What makes the business worth running this week is the 35% boost to Weed Farm Sell Missions payout if players own the Smoke on the Water business.
Moreover, the Weed Production Speed is also currently boosted. So, if you own the Smoke on the Water, the Weed Farm business is the best business to run in Los Santos throughout the week.
5) A collection of featured adversary modes
Rockstar has recently started grouping some of the best adversary modes under a single playlist called GTA Online Featured Series. For the next couple of days, the Featured Series will be giving 2x cash and RP rewards, making them the best way to earn money in GTA Online, especially for those who love adversary modes like Hunting Pack (Get Lamar).
Here are some of the other adversary modes available in the Featured Series right now:
- Hunting Pack
- Hunting Pack (Remix)
- Running Back
By utilizing the best ways to earn money in GTA Online this week, you can have enough cash to conquer the world of Los Santos and buy new things that they may have missed out on previously.
Other latest Grand Theft Auto content you should check too:
- 3 worst vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online to avoid at all costs
- 5 best cars in Grand Theft Auto Online this week
- Imponte Nightshade
- How to make millions in Grand Theft Auto Online this week
- Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles
- Grand Theft Auto Online weekly discounts
- Grand Theft Auto 6 price
- 9 best missions in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online for making money (2025)
- 7 speedsters to collect in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online in 2025