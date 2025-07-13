7 speedsters to collect in GTA 5 Online in 2025

As of July 2025, there are over 780 vehicles in GTA 5 Online with different speeds and performance outputs. However, driving a speedster is always a priority for many. While there are many fast cars in the game, some are exclusive to the Expanded and Enhanced versions on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The other version only gets the base variants of the vehicles, which are relatively slower.

Ad

Nonetheless, this article lists seven of the fastest cars in GTA 5 Online that all players can collect and drive.

7 of the best speedsters that you should collect in GTA 5 Online in 2025

1) Bravado Banshee GTS

Ad

Trending

The Bravado Banshee GTS is currently the king of the road in GTA 5 Online. However, its full potential only unlocks when you apply the HSW Performance Upgrades. After that, you can push its base top speed of 138.00 mph (222.09 km/h) to 172.50 mph (277.61 km/h). Keep in mind that HSW upgrades are only available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Enhanced versions.

2) Grotti Stinger TT

Ad

The Grotti Stinger TT is an Imani Tech vehicle that dominates the road with both its speed and presence. Once you equip it with HSW features, it can cruise at a top speed of 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h). The car can even beat some of the fastest planes in GTA 5 Online.

Also read: Why GTA 6 fans are convinced that Manni L. Perez is likely Lucia

3) Übermacht Niobe

Ad

If you are looking for the best BMW Cars in GTA 5 Online, then the Übermacht Niobe should be your top choice. It is also an HSW-upgradable vehicle that can run at a top speed of 159.50 mph (256.69 km/h). The car also looks stylish and futuristic, similar to its real-life model, the BMW i8. However, its breaking power is a little on the hit-and-miss side.

4) Grotti Vigilante

The Vigilante has surprising performance stats in GTA 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Despite being a controversial car in GTA Online due to its weaponry, the Grotti Vigilante dominates the roads with its top speed of 146.75 mph (236.17 km/h). Rockstar also offers a rocket booster that increases the speed even more for a few moments. Fortunately, it gets recharged in 2.5 seconds, and you can reuse it again.

Ad

5) Annis ZR380 (Arena)

The Annis ZR380 has three unique variants (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Annis ZR380 is an Arena War vehicle available for all GTA 5 Online players. However, you must own the Arena Workshop to get access to the special upgrades. Once fully upgraded, it can cruise at a top speed of 142.00 mph (228.53 km/h). Do note that while the XR380 has many features, you cannot use it in standard race missions.

Ad

Also read: August 7, 2025, is the next date GTA 6 fans should keep an eye on

6) BF Weevil Custom

The BF Weevil Custom is still one of the fastest vehicles in the older versions of GTA 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the BF Weevil Custom is a forgotten name at this point, it still has its dominance on the road. With a top speed of 137.50 mph (221.28 km/h), it is still one of the fastest cars on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC Legacy versions of the game. Moreover, it is a Benny’s upgradable vehicle that comes with a plethora of major and minor customization options.

Ad

7) Ocelot Pariah

The Pariah is a budget-friendly option for new players (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another speedster that GTA 5 Online players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC Legacy should collect is the Ocelot Pariah. It costs only $1,420,000 and can cruise at a top speed of 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h) after full upgrades. You can use it as a regular vehicle for various missions and side activities.

Ad

Also check out other Grand Theft Auto Online articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More