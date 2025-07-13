7 speedsters to collect in GTA 5 Online in 2025

As of July 2025, there are over 780 vehicles in GTA 5 Online with different speeds and performance outputs. However, driving a speedster is always a priority for many. While there are many fast cars in the game, some are exclusive to the Expanded and Enhanced versions on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The other version only gets the base variants of the vehicles, which are relatively slower.
Nonetheless, this article lists seven of the fastest cars in GTA 5 Online that all players can collect and drive.
7 of the best speedsters that you should collect in GTA 5 Online in 2025
1) Bravado Banshee GTS
The Bravado Banshee GTS is currently the king of the road in GTA 5 Online. However, its full potential only unlocks when you apply the HSW Performance Upgrades. After that, you can push its base top speed of 138.00 mph (222.09 km/h) to 172.50 mph (277.61 km/h). Keep in mind that HSW upgrades are only available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Enhanced versions.
2) Grotti Stinger TT
The Grotti Stinger TT is an Imani Tech vehicle that dominates the road with both its speed and presence. Once you equip it with HSW features, it can cruise at a top speed of 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h). The car can even beat some of the fastest planes in GTA 5 Online.
3) Übermacht Niobe
If you are looking for the best BMW Cars in GTA 5 Online, then the Übermacht Niobe should be your top choice. It is also an HSW-upgradable vehicle that can run at a top speed of 159.50 mph (256.69 km/h). The car also looks stylish and futuristic, similar to its real-life model, the BMW i8. However, its breaking power is a little on the hit-and-miss side.
4) Grotti Vigilante
Despite being a controversial car in GTA Online due to its weaponry, the Grotti Vigilante dominates the roads with its top speed of 146.75 mph (236.17 km/h). Rockstar also offers a rocket booster that increases the speed even more for a few moments. Fortunately, it gets recharged in 2.5 seconds, and you can reuse it again.
5) Annis ZR380 (Arena)
The Annis ZR380 is an Arena War vehicle available for all GTA 5 Online players. However, you must own the Arena Workshop to get access to the special upgrades. Once fully upgraded, it can cruise at a top speed of 142.00 mph (228.53 km/h). Do note that while the XR380 has many features, you cannot use it in standard race missions.
6) BF Weevil Custom
While the BF Weevil Custom is a forgotten name at this point, it still has its dominance on the road. With a top speed of 137.50 mph (221.28 km/h), it is still one of the fastest cars on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC Legacy versions of the game. Moreover, it is a Benny’s upgradable vehicle that comes with a plethora of major and minor customization options.
7) Ocelot Pariah
Another speedster that GTA 5 Online players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC Legacy should collect is the Ocelot Pariah. It costs only $1,420,000 and can cruise at a top speed of 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h) after full upgrades. You can use it as a regular vehicle for various missions and side activities.
