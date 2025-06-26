5 reasons GTA Online Money Fronts isn't worth playing

It’s been over a week since Rockstar Games released the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC on current-gen consoles and PC. Active players have already gone through what the developer offered during the release period. While the community expected more, there are various hits and misses in the latest update. If you have yet to play the DLC, you should consider some things beforehand.

Ad

This article lists five reasons why the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC is not worth playing.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 things that make the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC not worth playing

1) Did not include Michael De Santa

Michael’s return to GTA Online seems like a pipe dream (Image via Rockstar Games)

Despite continuous requests, Rockstar Games did not add Michael De Santa to the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC. Instead, it added a few new characters and brought back some old ones. Thus, if you were looking for a Michael update, this is not the time.

Ad

Trending

The developer is expected to bring back the popular Grand Theft Auto 5 protagonist in future updates. The GTA Online winter 2025 DLC shows potential, as it includes mansions as the main highlight. Michael lives in a mansion, and he may play the main NPC role in the next update.

2) Sells recycled businesses as new

Ad

The GTA Online Money Fronts DLC made three old properties purchasable for players: the Hands On Car Wash, Higgins Helitours, and Smoke on the Water. These businesses have been in the game since day one, and you could partially interact with them.

Rockstar Games selling three old properties as new businesses is disappointing, considering the previous DLCs added new ones, such as the Bail Office and Salvage Yard. Thus, if you don’t want to manage these businesses, the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC should be avoided.

Ad

Also read: 3 reasons why Mansions could be last GTA 5 Online DLC

3) Most missions are recycled gameplay

Ad

Most new missions in the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC are recycled or heavily inspired by older ones in the series. For example, the car wash mission is a slightly tweaked version of Auto Shop Client Jobs, the helicopter tours are recycled from Grand Theft Auto 4, and weed and QuickiePharm delivery missions are just regular delivery ones with extra steps.

While there are some missions with considerably new gameplay, you will likely get bored with them once the novelty factor wears off. In short, the new DLC missions are not something you’ll want to grind for a long period.

Ad

4) Most cars are mediocre

Ad

Rockstar Games released 10 vehicles with the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC, including a helicopter and a motorcycle. However, barring the Suzume, Rapid GT X, Sentinel GTS, and the Minimus, other vehicles are not that exciting (at least visually).

While there are a few drip-feed automobiles yet to be released, aside from the LSCM Cheetah Classic, other vehicles look bland. If you like new, stylish cars, you may be disappointed with the latest DLC.

Ad

Also read: All leaked drip feed cars in GTA Online Money Fronts update files

5) Did not include GTA 6 promotions

Rockstar is still keeping GTA 6 a secret (Image via Rockstar Games)

Considering GTA 6 is scheduled to release in May 2026, we expected some promotional elements (similar to RDR 2’s promotion) with the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC. However, Rockstar did not add anything related to the upcoming game. While some new elements may return in the future, promotional elements are different from them.

Ad

We expected the DLC to have some treasure hunt missions related to GTA 6. But, nothing of the sort has been added to the game yet.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More