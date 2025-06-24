GTA Online 2025 vs 2013: 5 big changes you need to know

On October 1, 2013, Rockstar Games released GTA Online, Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode. Almost 12 years later, in June 2025, things have changed notably, in a good way for the most part. There are a lot more missions, vehicles, slight changes around the map, and more. The overall experience for those who haven't played it for a while, especially not since around launch, should likely be very different today.

Similarly, those who have only started playing recently may be surprised to learn about the progression. For those intrigued about some of the key differences, here are five big changes in GTA Online in 2025 from 2013.

Here are 5 big changes in GTA Online in 2025 from 2013

1) Heists

Trending

GTA 5 story mode focused quite a lot on heists, so when its multiplayer came out, players were excited to check them out with friends as well as others from the community. However, Rockstar Games didn't include heists in the game at launch. In fact, heists were not introduced until 2015.

Ten years later, the multiplayer boasts many of them, like the Diamond Casino Heist, The Doomsday Heist series, as well as The Cayo Perico Heist, which takes place on an island away from Los Santos. There are also other heist-like jobs, such as Auto Shop Robberies, Salvage Yard Vehicle Robberies, the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, and FIB Files.

2) Vehicular catalog

Some of the newest cars added as of this writing (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online launched with a decent vehicular catalog in 2013, with the Truffade Adder being one of the fastest cars then. In 2025, the count has increased significantly, and players have near-endless choices, even though 200 cars were removed in 2023. Furthermore, there are bikes, boats, jets, and even futuristic rides to purchase.

This is thanks to Rockstar Games adding brand new vehicles regularly with major DLCs. For example, the recent Money Fronts update has added cars like the Överflöd Suzume, Dewbauchee Rapid GT X, and Ubermacht Sentinel GTS, with a few more on the way.

Check out: GTA Online Money Fronts update: Full list of new vehicles added with the DLC

3) Diamond Casino and Resort

The Diamond Casino and Resort (Image via Rockstar Games)

Los Santos has had a casino in its Vinewood district since 2013, but the original was, sadly, inaccessible. That structure still stands in Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode, but GTA Online replaced it with the lavish Diamond Casino and Resort in the summer of 2019.

It is accessible and has many things to check out, such as table games, slot machines, a chance to nab a vehicle every week, and more. Upstairs is a resort where players can purchase a penthouse, and downstairs is the Music Locker club.

4) The mechanic

All GTA Online players have a personal mechanic who delivers their owned vehicles upon being asked to do so. In 2013, he would physically drive the requested vehicle to your location, which was a nice, realistic touch, albeit with some hiccups in execution.

In 2025, this rendition of the mechanic is long gone. Players still have access to him to request deliveries of owned rides, but he doesn't drive them anymore. Instead, the vehicle spawns close to their location after a few seconds.

Also check: How to become a cop in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online

5) Standalone title

Standalone Grand Theft Auto Online on the PS Store (Image via playstation.com)

The only way to access GTA Online in 2013 was to buy Grand Theft Auto 5. After completing the introduction to its story mode, players could access the multiplayer.

But now, those who don't want the story mode can buy the multiplayer as a standalone title. However, it should be noted that this option is limited to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More