10 leaked drip-feed things for GTA Online Money Fronts update

The GTA Online Money Fronts update has made quite a few additions to Rockstar Games' popular multiplayer. However, it seems there might be more to be added as drip-feed content. Data miners always look through a DLC's files for unreleased content, and they appear to have found some in the latest update. Such content is usually released gradually after the DLC's launch, and is known as drip-feed content within the community.

With that said, let's take a look at 10 leaked drip-feed things for the GTA Online Money Fronts update.

Note: This article is based on unreleased data-mined information that should be taken with a grain of salt.

Potential mansion construction site and other drip-feed things leaked for GTA Online Money Fronts update

1) Zombie survival mode on Cayo Perico

Rockstar Games revealed in its GTA Online Money Fronts newswire blog that two "adventurous modes" set on the Cayo Perico island are on the horizon. It seems one of them could be a zombie survival mode, according to data miner @Lucas7yoshi_RS's reported findings.

2) Zombie models

Data miner @Lucas7yoshi_RS has also uploaded images on X of what they suggest are models of the zombies that would be featured in this leaked/data-mined Cayo Perico survival mode.

3) Potential teaser for mansions

X user @Floorball__, another well-known GTA Online data miner, believes to have found a teaser for the addition of mansions later on. They uploaded an image of what looks to be code for a notification about a future property purchase with Prix Luxury Real Estate.

4) More Mr. Faber-related missions

The GTA Online Money Fronts update has added six Mr. Faber Work missions that can be accessed after purchasing the Hands On Car Wash. Interestingly enough, @Floorball__ suggests that the teaser for mansions could have three missions for Mr. Faber's clients.

5) Potential mansion construction site

Data miner @Lucas7yoshi_RS leaked images of what could be the construction site for mansions in GTA Online. These locations are empty at the moment, but might have construction materials set up, as shown in the data-mined images above, possibly as a teaser for the mansions to come later on.

6) Declasse Drift Walton L35

Rockstar also mentioned in the GTA Online Money Fronts newswire article that six new vehicles will be added to the multiplayer in the future. Based on the findings of @classique.bsky.social‬, another known data miner in the Grand Theft Auto community, one of them could be called the Declasse Drift Walton L35, a variant of the standard Declasse Walton L35.

7) Second Declasse Walton L35

A second variant of the Declasse Walton L35 might be a part of Money Fronts' drip-feed. This leaked variant, per @classique.bsky.social's uploaded images‬, has much less ground clearance as compared to the original that was added in June 2023.

8) Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic

Standard Grotti Cheetah Classic (Image via Rockstar Games)

A car named Grotti LCSM Cheeath Classic may be on the way, as per @classique.bsky.social. Judging by its data-mined images, this supposedly upcoming drip-feed car appears to be a widebody variant of the standard Grotti Cheetah Classic, which has been in GTA Online since July 2017.

9) Brute Bobcat Security Stockade

A security truck named Brute Bobcat Security Stockade, similar to the Gruppe Sechs Stockade, has reportedly been data-mined from GTA Online Money Fronts' files. According to the leaked drip-feed details, it could be available for purchase at Warstock Cache and Carry for just under $2.5 million.

10) Drift Tuning compatibility for more cars

leaked drip-feed information by data miner @classique.bsky.social‬ (Image via Bluesky)

Drift Tuning is an exclusive modification for certain cars, and it helps them in drifting and participating in Drift Races. Data miner @classique.bsky.social‬ suggests that this modification could become available to a few more vehicles with the GTA Online Money Fronts drip-feed.

