"Rockstar teasing the December update already": Data miner reacts to the new GTA Online leak

By Suyash Sahay
Modified Jun 17, 2025 15:30 GMT
New GTA Online leak suggests mansions might be coming in a potential winter update (Image via Rockstar Games)
New GTA Online leak suggests mansions might be coming in a potential winter update (Image via Rockstar Games)

A new GTA Online leak seems to have surfaced with data miners scouring the files of the title's latest update, Money Fronts. X user @Floorball__, who has often leaked drip-feed content from DLCs in the past, looks to have found information related to properties that might be added in the future.

Tez2, a renowned data miner and Rockstar Games insider, reacted to it by suggesting that the studio is already teasing a winter update.

Rockstar generally releases two DLCs for GTA Online in a calendar year, one during the summer and the other in winter. This year's Summer DLC, Money Fronts, has come out today, June 17, 2025, and while a winter one is yet to be officially confirmed, it is possible considering Grand Theft Auto 6 has been delayed to May 2026.

GTA Online data miner suggests mansions might be coming to the title in a potential winter update

X user @Floorball__ uploaded an image of what seems to be code for notifications from the GTA Online Money Fronts update's files. It talks about having earned a discount for a "future property purchase with Prix Luxury Real Estate" and that they will be in contact once the properties are available.

Mansions haven't been mentioned in this leaked code, but the data miner assumes this is hinting at them. It should be noted that Prix Luxury Real Estate doesn't exist in GTA Online right now, so it might be a new platform (possibly a website) that allows purchasing mansions in Los Santos if that actually turns out to be the case.

Data miners like @Floorball__ and Tez2 have a good track record, but whether purchasable mansions will actually be introduced remains to be seen. Winter updates for the title usually drop in December, so there is plenty of waiting time.

Nevertheless, the Money Fronts update has added tons of content today, like three money laundering businesses, brand new cars, a purchasable police bike with a police outfit, and more.

Additionally, Rockstar Games dropped the GTA Online Money Fronts update trailer and confirmed in the related Newswire that even more content will follow in the coming weeks and months.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
