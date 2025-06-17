All leaked drip feed cars in GTA Online Money Fronts update files

The GTA Online Money Fronts DLC added a fleet of new vehicles to the multiplayer game. While Rockstar Games unveiled some of them on the release day itself, others are being kept as drip feed vehicles. However, data miners were quick to go through the game files and discover the unreleased rides.
The drip feed vehicles for the GTA Online Money Fronts update are expected to be released in the upcoming months. However, as of this writing, we don’t know when exactly they’ll be added.
Data miners leaked drip-feed vehicles from the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC
The GTA Online Money Fronts DLC file has a total of 13 vehicles. Although the numbers are low, they align with the recent practices of Rockstar Games. The following are all the vehicles that we can expect to receive in the coming period:
- Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classique
- MTL Flatbed Custom
- Brute Stockade Bobcat Security
- Buckingham Higgins Helitours Maverick
- Declasse Tampa GT
- Annis Minimus
Also read: Ubermacht Sentinel GTS in GTA 5 Online: Price, potential performance, and more
It is also worth noting that we got the following vehicles with the DLC release:
- Overflod Suzume
- Karin Everon RS
- Karin Woodlander SUV
- Western Police Bike
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT X
- Annis Hardy
- Ubermacht Sentinel GTS
The latest GTA Online summer DLC comes as a fresh breeze after the Oscar Guzman Flies Again update in March 2025. Rockstar Games added four new businesses that you can purchase after updating the multiplayer game to the newest patch. They are as follows:
- Hands On Car Wash - $1,000,000
- Smoke on the Water - $850,000
- Higgins Helitours - $900,000
- QuickiePharm
The Hands On Car Wash is the main highlight of the GTA Online Money Fronts update, and the other businesses are associated with it. There are multiple missions that you can play from these businesses.
Nonetheless, motorheads are happy with the fresh vehicles and are exploring the other things the latest DLC added to the multiplayer game.
Also check out:
- 7 leaked vehicles coming in the next GTA 5 Online DLC
- 5 ridiculously tough missions in GTA Online (2025)
- 5 most useful purchases in GTA Online in 2025
- 5 best weapons in GTA Online for solo players
- What time could the GTA Online update come out today?
- The entire GTA Online Summer DLC Update 2025 apparently leaked
- GTA Online Money Fronts pre-download: How to do it?
- GTA 5 Online Money Fronts update release date and expected time (all regions)