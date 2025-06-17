  • home icon
All leaked drip feed cars in GTA Online Money Fronts update files

By Mridul Dutta
Modified Jun 17, 2025 13:33 GMT
GTA Online Money Fronts
List of drip feed cars from the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Money Fronts DLC added a fleet of new vehicles to the multiplayer game. While Rockstar Games unveiled some of them on the release day itself, others are being kept as drip feed vehicles. However, data miners were quick to go through the game files and discover the unreleased rides.

The drip feed vehicles for the GTA Online Money Fronts update are expected to be released in the upcoming months. However, as of this writing, we don’t know when exactly they’ll be added.

Data miners leaked drip-feed vehicles from the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC

The GTA Online Money Fronts DLC file has a total of 13 vehicles. Although the numbers are low, they align with the recent practices of Rockstar Games. The following are all the vehicles that we can expect to receive in the coming period:

  • Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classique
  • MTL Flatbed Custom
  • Brute Stockade Bobcat Security
  • Buckingham Higgins Helitours Maverick
  • Declasse Tampa GT
  • Annis Minimus

It is also worth noting that we got the following vehicles with the DLC release:

The latest GTA Online summer DLC comes as a fresh breeze after the Oscar Guzman Flies Again update in March 2025. Rockstar Games added four new businesses that you can purchase after updating the multiplayer game to the newest patch. They are as follows:

  • Hands On Car Wash - $1,000,000
  • Smoke on the Water - $850,000
  • Higgins Helitours - $900,000
  • QuickiePharm

The Hands On Car Wash is the main highlight of the GTA Online Money Fronts update, and the other businesses are associated with it. There are multiple missions that you can play from these businesses.

Nonetheless, motorheads are happy with the fresh vehicles and are exploring the other things the latest DLC added to the multiplayer game.

