5 most useful purchases in GTA Online in 2025

GTA Online offers a plethora of things that you can purchase to make your playthrough easier. Your main goal in the game is to make money, buy things, and climb the ladder of success. Rockstar Games allows you to spend money on vehicles, weapons, properties, clothes, and many other things. However, if you don’t plan your purchases properly, you may waste money.

With that in mind, this article lists five of the most useful purchases in GTA Online that you should consider in 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 most useful things that you should purchase in GTA Online in 2025

1) Bravado Banshee GTS

The Bravado Banshee GTS is currently the king of the road (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Bravado Banshee GTS is one of the newest cars in GTA Online. It can be upgraded with Imani Tech and HSW Performance Upgrades, after which it becomes the fastest land vehicle in the game. The latter upgrade increases the top speed from 138.00 mph or 222.09 km/h to 172.50 mph or 277.61 km/h.

You can get the Bravado Banshee GTS from Legendary Motorsport for a fixed price of $1,989,500.

2) Agency business

The Celebrity Solutions Agency is among the best GTA Online businesses in 2025. It is an expensive property that starts at $2,010,000. However, the perks you get with it are worth the investment.

Here are some of the notable benefits of the Agency business:

Unlocks the Dr. Dre VIP Contract

Unlocks Security Contacts

Unlocks Franklin and Chop

Unlocks the Payphone Hits missions

Offers a 20-vehicle garage

Offers Imani Tech upgrades

Includes a private weapons store and workshop

Includes two snack dispensaries

Can be used as a spawn point

3) A police car

Rockstar Games offers a number of purchasable police cars, and you should own at least one of them. They help you to become a cop in GTA Online by playing the Dispatch Work missions. Do note that these vehicles are among the most expensive things in the multiplayer game, which can cost up to $5 million.

If you want the cheapest police car to do the Dispatch Work missions, you should get the Vapid Unmarked Cruiser ($3,950,000). Here are some other cars that you can consider:

Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit - $5,620,000

Bravado Police Gauntlet Interceptor - $5,420,000

Canis Terminus Patrol - $5,125,000

4) Minigun

The Minigun is one of the best weapons for solo GTA Online players. It is a heavy weapon that you can rely on in difficult situations.

The Minigun can kill NPCs and other players within seconds and also blow up most vehicles. It is also effective in killing the Juggernaut.

While the Ammu-Nation sells the Minigun for a price of $47,000, you must reach level 120 to unlock the weapon.

5) Scuba suit

The scuba suit is useful for underwater exploration (Image via Rockstar Games)

While most players prefer collecting tryhard outfits in GTA Online, you should consider having the scuba suit in your inventory. It helps you swim underwater for an extended period without having to worry about your lung capacity.

You can purchase the scuba suit from the Ammu-Nation or any clothing store for a starting price of $155,500.

