5 most useful purchases in GTA Online in 2025

GTA Online offers a plethora of things that you can purchase to make your playthrough easier. Your main goal in the game is to make money, buy things, and climb the ladder of success. Rockstar Games allows you to spend money on vehicles, weapons, properties, clothes, and many other things. However, if you don’t plan your purchases properly, you may waste money.
With that in mind, this article lists five of the most useful purchases in GTA Online that you should consider in 2025.
Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.
5 most useful things that you should purchase in GTA Online in 2025
1) Bravado Banshee GTS
The Bravado Banshee GTS is one of the newest cars in GTA Online. It can be upgraded with Imani Tech and HSW Performance Upgrades, after which it becomes the fastest land vehicle in the game. The latter upgrade increases the top speed from 138.00 mph or 222.09 km/h to 172.50 mph or 277.61 km/h.
You can get the Bravado Banshee GTS from Legendary Motorsport for a fixed price of $1,989,500.
2) Agency business
The Celebrity Solutions Agency is among the best GTA Online businesses in 2025. It is an expensive property that starts at $2,010,000. However, the perks you get with it are worth the investment.
Here are some of the notable benefits of the Agency business:
- Unlocks the Dr. Dre VIP Contract
- Unlocks Security Contacts
- Unlocks Franklin and Chop
- Unlocks the Payphone Hits missions
- Offers a 20-vehicle garage
- Offers Imani Tech upgrades
- Includes a private weapons store and workshop
- Includes two snack dispensaries
- Can be used as a spawn point
3) A police car
Rockstar Games offers a number of purchasable police cars, and you should own at least one of them. They help you to become a cop in GTA Online by playing the Dispatch Work missions. Do note that these vehicles are among the most expensive things in the multiplayer game, which can cost up to $5 million.
If you want the cheapest police car to do the Dispatch Work missions, you should get the Vapid Unmarked Cruiser ($3,950,000). Here are some other cars that you can consider:
- Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit - $5,620,000
- Bravado Police Gauntlet Interceptor - $5,420,000
- Canis Terminus Patrol - $5,125,000
4) Minigun
The Minigun is one of the best weapons for solo GTA Online players. It is a heavy weapon that you can rely on in difficult situations.
The Minigun can kill NPCs and other players within seconds and also blow up most vehicles. It is also effective in killing the Juggernaut.
While the Ammu-Nation sells the Minigun for a price of $47,000, you must reach level 120 to unlock the weapon.
5) Scuba suit
While most players prefer collecting tryhard outfits in GTA Online, you should consider having the scuba suit in your inventory. It helps you swim underwater for an extended period without having to worry about your lung capacity.
You can purchase the scuba suit from the Ammu-Nation or any clothing store for a starting price of $155,500.
Also check out:
- 5 GTA 5 Online heists not worth doing in 2025
- 7 things not to expect from GTA 6 Online
- 5 little things in GTA 5 Online we are going to miss after GTA 6 release
- 5 reasons to buy Declasse DR1 in GTA 5 Online
- Is Grotti Visione worth buying in GTA 5 Online in 2025?
- How many copies of GTA 5 have been sold so far?
- 7 problems from GTA 5 Online that could ruin GTA 6 (if not fixed)
- 15 best ways to make a lot of money in GTA 5 Online