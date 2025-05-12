7 things not to expect from GTA 6 Online

While Rockstar Games has yet to announce GTA 6 Online, we can certainly hope that it will be revealed one day. The notorious September 2022 leaks disclosed that the developer was working on an online multiplayer mode for the upcoming game. However, it has yet to be mentioned in any official sources.
Nonetheless, since fans are hoping for a new online mode in the future, this article lists seven things not to expect in the GTA 6 Online gameplay.
Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.
7 things Rockstar Games may not include in GTA 6 Online
1) Bigger lobbies
Rockstar Games may not offer bigger lobbies in GTA 6 Online that can host over 30 players. The GTA 6 leaks showed only a 30-player lobby with two others as spectators. Therefore, the upcoming multiplayer game’s lobbies may also be of the same size as Grand Theft Auto 5 Online.
2) Cross-platform gameplay
Rockstar Games is notorious for not offering a crossplay option in its multiplayer games, and GTA 6 Online may also follow suit. The studio is very conservative with its live service offerings and does not allow crossplay even if you are from different generations of the same console brand.
3) No microtransactions
Microtransactions are one of the major sources of income for Rockstar Games, and they are likely to return in GTA 6 Online as well. Shark Cards will surely be available in the upcoming game, as the brand Shark was spotted in the first GTA 6 trailer. However, we must wait till the multiplayer game’s release for the final confirmation.
4) Absence of paywalls
Along with the Shark Cards, we can also expect to see paywalls returning in GTA 6 Online as part of the GTA Plus subscription. Even though many fans criticize it, some continue to buy the monthly membership. This gives Rockstar the incentive to add the feature to the next iteration as well.
5) Griefer-free lobbies
Since Rockstar Games cannot fully control what players do in-game, you should not expect griefer-free lobbies in GTA 6 Online. We can only hope to get fully functional private lobbies from day one, just like in GTA 5 Online. However, other players in crowded lobbies may give you some grief you at some point.
6) Progress migration from GTA 5 Online
As mentioned before, Rockstar has yet to provide details about how the next multiplayer mode will cope with GTA 5 Online. However, the community expects the developer to provide an option to migrate their current progress to the next game. While the suggestion sounds plausible, you should not take it as canon. Whether we get to migrate or start over, you should be prepared for both.
7) Mod support
It goes without saying that Rockstar Games is strictly against the use of mods in multiplayer games. Therefore, don’t expect to get mod support for GTA 6 Online on both PC and console. The usage policies for the upcoming multiplayer game are likely to either remain the same or become stricter. Therefore, ‘no mods’ is the de facto thing to consider.
