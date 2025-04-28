GTA 6 Online is expected to arrive with Rockstar Games' upcoming installment, and there are various things it can improve over GTA Online. Despite its popularity, the current multiplayer game is plagued with several annoying features/mechanics that ruin the experience.

Ad

This article suggests 10 things GTA 6 Online should improve upon GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

10 things Rockstar Games should improve in GTA 6 Online

1) Add dedicated servers

Ad

Trending

The upcoming title should mandatorily come with dedicated servers. GTA Online players on PC have suffered for a long time due to the lack of this feature. Thus, the PC version of GTA 6 should prioritize adding dedicated servers for the online mode.

2) Missions should be solo-friendly

Ad

Rockstar should consider making all missions in GTA 6 Online solo-friendly. Many GTA Online players currently prefer playing solo in private lobbies. The developer should make missions possible both with other players and solo.

3) Make the lobbies bigger

Ad

Lobbies in the upcoming multiplayer game should be bigger than GTA Online. While the GTA 6 leaks showed only a 30-player lobby, the final version should incorporate more players. It would be great if Rockstar could make them support up to 100 players.

4) No more aimbot NPCs

The aiming of NPCs should be reprogrammed (Image via Rockstar Games)

NPCs in GTA 6 Online should not be aimbots like in GTA Online. While sharpshooting skills for police and the army are acceptable, regular enemies should not be able to eliminate players by shooting at them from far away.

Ad

5) The map should expand with time

New DLCs should expand the map in the upcoming game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Map expansion should be one of the major changes in GTA 6 Online. Instead of expanding internally like GTA Online, Rockstar Games should make the open world grow outward. This would retain the playerbase for a long period in the future.

Ad

6) NPCs should drive properly

The NPC driving mechanism should be reworked (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some NPC drivers in GTA Online are lunatics who try to kill or ram into you for no reason. This should be reprogrammed in the upcoming game and make the driving experience better for gamers. Otherwise, GTA 6 may fall short of expectations.

Ad

7) Balanced in-game prices

GTA 6 should have a proper economy (Image via Rockstar Games)

The commodities in GTA 6 Online should be priced properly. The imbalanced economy is a major issue in GTA Online and should be ironed out. Things should be priced according to their value and utility.

Ad

8) In-game futuristic tech should be limited

The upcoming game should be more focused on realism (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games should reduce the use of futuristic tech in GTA 6 Online. GTA Online has plenty of them, which change the core gameplay style. The developer could also limit futuristic tech for certain game modes to balance the new gameplay.

Ad

9) Better character customization

The upcoming game should have more freedom in character customization (Image via Rockstar Games)

Character customization in GTA Online feels lackluster. Rockstar should add more customization options in GTA 6 multiplayer. Many new games allow players to extensively customize their characters, which is something GTA 6 should follow.

Ad

10) Lesser number of loading screens

GTA 6 should have smooth screen transitions (Image via Rockstar Games)

The black loading screens should be reduced in GTA 6 Online to improve a player's experience. Characters should be able to enter and exit various buildings normally, without having to go through cutscenes. Similarly, gamers should also be able to skip mission cutscenes.

Ad

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More