5 GTA Vice City characters who shouldn't return in GTA 6

GTA Vice City has a rich selection of characters played by various popular real-life artists. Their presence made the City of Vice feel complete for the time being and also made the story interesting. Some characters even reappeared in various other titles. While the upcoming game goes back to Vice City again, it is from a different universe.

Ad

Therefore, this article lists five characters from GTA Vice City that should not return in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 GTA Vice City characters who shouldn't be a part of GTA 6

1) Ken Rosenberg

Ken Rosenberg has already appeared in multiple titles (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ken Rosenberg has appeared both as a major and minor character in the Grand Theft Auto series. His first appearance was in GTA Vice City, where he played the role of the deuteragonist. The character also appeared in GTA San Andreas and was mentioned in Vice City Stories.

Ad

Trending

Even though Ken is popular among fans, Rockstar should not bring him back to the HD Universe in GTA 6. The character has a rich legacy in the 3D Universe, and it should be that way forever.

2) Donald Love

Ad

Donald Love is one of the most notorious and dangerous characters of GTA Vice City. While he looks calm and simple, he has a dark past in the 3D Universe. While he appears in GTA 3, Vice City, and Liberty City Stories, Rockstar also mentioned him in GTA Advance, GTA 5, and GTA Online.

Since he is already a part of multiple titles in the series, his return in GTA 6 is not necessary. Otherwise, fans may get bored after encountering him many times.

Ad

3) Steve Scott

Ad

The character of Stephen "Steve" Scott is a hidden secret in GTA Vice City that is very easy to overlook. He is a parody of popular film director Steven Spielberg. There are various instances in the game where Spielberg’s legacy is mentioned indirectly. Funnily enough, the in-game character is also a film producer and director.

Rockstar Games also gave him a Vinewood Walk of Fame star in Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer version. Since Steve Scott is a special character, it is best to leave his legacy in the original game and not to bring him to any other titles.

Ad

4) Phil Cassidy

Ad

Phil Cassidy has been a part of not only various GTA games but also mentioned in Rockstar Games’ Manhunt. He is an ex-soldier known for his bravery. However, during the events of Vice City, he blew his left arm off due to a silly mistake.

Since he is already a part of several games, his character arc is considerably fulfilled. GTA 6 needs new faces and characters, and hence, Phil Cassidy should not return in the future.

Ad

Also read: 5 reasons why GTA Vice City is still popular in 2025

5) Mercedes Cortez

Mercedes should not be brought back to HD Universe (Image via Rockstar Games)

Mercedes Cortez is a love interest for Tommy Vercetti, who interacts with the protagonist on various occasions. Although their love story never kicked off, she is still associated with Tommy. Since we don’t expect the GTA Vice City protagonist to return in GTA 6, Mercedes should also not return.

Ad

Her legacy in Vice City is already fulfilling enough and should not be altered any further.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More