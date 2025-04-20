While fans are eager to know when GTA 6 is supposed to come out, Rockstar Games has yet to share any new details about it. The studio released the first trailer in December 2023, stating that the game would be released in 2025. Later, Take-Two Interactive clarified that the game was scheduled for a Fall 2025 release.

Ad

Based on that, this article explains when is GTA 6 supposed to come out.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

Speculating on when GTA 6 is supposed to come out

Ad

Trending

As per the Q3 2025 Earnings Call of Take-Two Interactive, GTA 6 is scheduled to be released during Fall 2025. The season will start in September 2025 and last till November 2025. Therefore, we can expect the game to be released within this period.

It is worth noting that many previous GTA series games were also released during this period. The list includes the following popular titles:

GTA 3 - October 22, 2001

GTA Vice City - October 27, 2002

GTA San Andreas - October 26, 2004

GTA 5 - September 17, 2013

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Therefore, Rockstar's decision to release the upcoming title in the Fall season is no surprise. However, some fans believe that the game could get delayed till 2026. It’s been over 500 days since the developer publicly mentioned the title, and we are yet to get the GTA 6 trailer 2 or other details of any kind.

However, Take-Two Interactive has scheduled the Q4 Earnings Conference Call on May 15, 2025. We can expect to get more details about Grand Theft Auto 6 during the event.

Ad

Also read: 5 things we don't expect from Grand Theft Auto 6

Ad

During a recent interview with Bloomberg Television, Strauss Zelnick (CEO of Take-Two Interactive) showed confidence about GTA 6 releasing this year. He also explained the absence of any new details about the game by saying:

“We want to maintain the anticipation and the excitement…the better thing to do is to provide marketing materials relatively close to the release window in order to create that excitement on one hand, and balance the excitement with unmet anticipation."

Ad

It will be interesting to see how the company addresses GTA 6 during the next Earnings Call.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More