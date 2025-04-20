While fans are eager to know when GTA 6 is supposed to come out, Rockstar Games has yet to share any new details about it. The studio released the first trailer in December 2023, stating that the game would be released in 2025. Later, Take-Two Interactive clarified that the game was scheduled for a Fall 2025 release.
Based on that, this article explains when is GTA 6 supposed to come out.
Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.
Speculating on when GTA 6 is supposed to come out
As per the Q3 2025 Earnings Call of Take-Two Interactive, GTA 6 is scheduled to be released during Fall 2025. The season will start in September 2025 and last till November 2025. Therefore, we can expect the game to be released within this period.
It is worth noting that many previous GTA series games were also released during this period. The list includes the following popular titles:
- GTA 3 - October 22, 2001
- GTA Vice City - October 27, 2002
- GTA San Andreas - October 26, 2004
- GTA 5 - September 17, 2013
Therefore, Rockstar's decision to release the upcoming title in the Fall season is no surprise. However, some fans believe that the game could get delayed till 2026. It’s been over 500 days since the developer publicly mentioned the title, and we are yet to get the GTA 6 trailer 2 or other details of any kind.
However, Take-Two Interactive has scheduled the Q4 Earnings Conference Call on May 15, 2025. We can expect to get more details about Grand Theft Auto 6 during the event.
During a recent interview with Bloomberg Television, Strauss Zelnick (CEO of Take-Two Interactive) showed confidence about GTA 6 releasing this year. He also explained the absence of any new details about the game by saying:
“We want to maintain the anticipation and the excitement…the better thing to do is to provide marketing materials relatively close to the release window in order to create that excitement on one hand, and balance the excitement with unmet anticipation."
It will be interesting to see how the company addresses GTA 6 during the next Earnings Call.
