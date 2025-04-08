5 underrated features that GTA 6 needs to bring back

GTA 6 is expected to include various new and old features in its gameplay. While we still don't know what Rockstar plans on adding to the title, there are several old and underrated features that deserve to return. The inclusion of features from older Grand Theft Auto titles will not only appeal to veterans but also make the gameplay intriguing.
This article lists five underrated features that GTA 6 should bring back in the future.
Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.
5 underrated features that Rockstar Games should include in GTA 6
1) Dating feature
Rockstar Games should allow Jason and Lucia to date other NPCs in GTA 6. The dating features in GTA San Andreas and GTA 4 deserve to return with new improvements in the upcoming game. It should be separate from the hangout feature present in GTA 5.
Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to feature a lot of in-game social media platforms. Hence, Rockstar should introduce dating apps to make the process easy.
2) Functioning gyms and restaurants
Both Jason and Lucia should be able to change their physique in GTA 6. The gyms should be interactive, and utilizing them should change the characters’ appearance. Additionally, the protagonists should be able to dine at restaurants, and too much fast food could make them overweight. Dining at restaurants should also restore health in between missions.
3) Custom radio stations
The GTA 6 vehicles should be able to play custom songs similar to Grand Theft Auto 5. The Self Radio from the current title should return in the future, where players can enjoy downloaded music from the internet.
As of now, the feature is only available on the PC version of GTA 5 and GTA Online. However, the upcoming game should also allow PlayStation and Xbox users to utilize it. Additionally, the developer should make the radio accessible while on foot. Players should be able to play in-game music using their smartphone and a pair of earphones.
4) Martial Arts schools
Jason and Lucia should be able to learn new combat movements and tactics manually. GTA San Andreas has gyms and Martial Arts schools that allow Carl “CJ” Johnson to learn these moves. A similar (or improved) feature should be reintroduced in GTA 6.
This feature should also be added in Grand Theft Auto 6 Online. GTA 5’s combat movements are boring as they are pre-recorded and cannot be modified.
5) Indoor and outdoor sports
GTA 6 gameplay should feature both indoor and outdoor side activities that Jason and Lucia can take part in. Lawn tennis, basketball, pool, triathlons, fight clubs, stadium events, etc., should be available in ample amounts for leisure.
Rockstar Games should also consider adding new activities, such as chess, foosball, and table tennis, and even award players for completing them. This will surely act as an incentive for players to explore the minor features of the game.
