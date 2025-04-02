Why GTA 6 price of $100 seems more likely after the reveal of Nintendo Switch 2 game prices

A long-running rumor about GTA 6 is that its cost will likely be $100. Some believe the title might be priced higher than industry standards to capitalize on the hype surrounding its release, although neither Rockstar Games nor its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has suggested anything as such. However, after the recent revelation of how much some Nintendo Switch 2 titles are going to cost, this scenario does not seem that unlikely.

With that said, let's look at why the rumored GTA 6 price of $100 seems more likely following the reveal of a few Nintendo Switch 2 game prices.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Some Nintendo Switch 2 games costing around $80 make the rumored $100 GTA 6 price seem more likely

The Nintendo Direct event held on April 2, 2025, provided a closer look at the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, besides several titles that will be a part of its library.

Games like Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, and Borderlands 4 were included in that list, exciting gamers about the release of the handheld console on June 5, 2025. However, fans picked up an interesting detail regarding pricing that may have reinforced a GTA 6 price rumor.

Mario Kart World, an upcoming title for the Switch 2, is priced at $80 ($79.99) on Nintendo's official website.

Mario Kart World's pricing on Nintendo's website (Image via nintendo.com/us)

This is a $10 increment from the current gaming industry pricing norms. Furthermore, the Nintendo store's European variant has listed the title's digital copy at €79.99 and its physical variant at €89.99.

The difference in some Nintendo Switch 2 game prices (Image via store.nintendo.es)

The same difference can be seen in the case of Donkey Kong Bonanza. Its digital and physical variants cost less than their Mario Kart World counterparts but still maintain a €10 gap.

For the longest time now, Grand Theft Auto 6 has been rumored to cost $100. Since it is arguably the most anticipated video game of all time, some speculate that Rockstar might capitalize on the excitement through sales by pricing it well beyond general industry standards.

As mentioned, there is no confirmation regarding the cost of the upcoming title so far. However, the fact that Nintendo has pushed past the $70 mark with a few of its Switch 2 games suggests that the rumored GTA 6 price of $100 may not be that unrealistic after all.

However, we will have to wait and see if this is the case. The Rockstar title is currently targeting a fall 2025 launch, which is around six or seven months away. Thus, details like a concrete GTA 6 release date, price, and new trailers should arrive soon.

