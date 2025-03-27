Why the GTA 6 trailer 2 could be released anytime now

GTA 6 trailer 2 release specuations have kept Grand Theft Auto fans busy for a while. They have come up with some very interesting theories predicting its possible announcement or release date, but none have turned out to be correct so far. Nevertheless, many seem to be banking on yet another theory that suggests the next trailer could drop on April 1.

Ad

Although that remains to be seen, considering the much-anticipated title's official release window and the point in time we are at right now, its second trailer might not be too far away. For those interested, here's why GTA 6 trailer 2 could release anytime now.

Note: This article discusses speculations and rumors. Readers should take them with a grain of salt.

Here's why GTA 6 trailer 2 might release anytime now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Back in June 2023, Rockstar Games added an intriguing piece of clothing in GTA Online, the ??? Tee. There is a sequence of numbers on it, which seemed to be random at first, but was soon decoded to be the message - "One Day Will Reveal All."

When Grand Theft Auto 6's first trailer came out later that year, fans found out that its release date was mentioned within the sequence as 12523 (December 5, 2023). Another set of numbers within the sequence, 040125, is now being looked at as the second trailer's possible release date, resulting in the GTA 6 trailer 2 April 1 release date theory.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Yes, this is all just speculation at this point, but if we take a look at the GTA 6 release window, which is Fall 2025, then the speculated date or the month itself doesn't seem that unrealistic for a second trailer.

Fall covers late September, October, and November. So, it would actually be pretty normal if GTA 6 trailer 2 is dropped in April and is then followed by other forms of gradual marketing leading up to the title's launch some months later.

Ad

Also check: Three big publishers see GTA 6 release as a threat, suggests a recent report

GTA VI O’Clock, a popular team of Grand Theft Auto content creators, also suggest that GTA 6's marketing campaign might begin from late March or April. They have based this off the roughly five-six month marketing campaign that Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 seemingly had leading up to their launch.

Expand Tweet

Ad

GTA VI O’Clock also claimed to have received a credible tip-off about GTA 6 trailer 2 likely releasing in April.

"We receive a lot of emails from people claiming to be insiders and this historical marketing pattern chimes with one of our more credible tip offs (which was more definitive in tipping April for Trailer 2)."

Once again, readers are reminded that all of this is just speculation and nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar Games so far. That said, taking all of these factors into account, it also shouldn't be too surprising if GTA 6 trailer 2 releases anytime now.

Ad

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback