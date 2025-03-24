YouTuber Dark Space recently presented a potential GTA 6 map mod for GTA 5. It was based on a mapping project being carried out by fans to potentially determine what the actual map of Leonida might look like. The mod, which was free to download from the YouTuber's official Discord server, was available for Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode and FiveM.

Dark Space even put out a video showcasing the mod, which has now been taken down by Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company. While discussing this in a separate video, the YouTuber speculated that it might have been taken down because the map mod was possibly "too accurate." This article explores more.

YouTuber Dark Space discusses the potential GTA 6 map mod video being taken down by Take-Two Interactive

Fans undertaking the GTA 6 mapping project have used the upcoming title's leaked development footage and its first trailer to come up with a possible iteration of the Grand Theft Auto 6 map.

Dark Space created a 3D rendition of this map as a mod for GTA 5 story mode (and FiveM) with many buildings and roads that players could explore. The YouTuber's video showcasing this mod has been taken down due to a copyright claim from Take-Two Interactive.

While discussing a possible reason for the same, Dark Space stated:

"My guess is that the map is probably a little too accurate. They must feel some sort of threat from it existing, because they feel that having a playable version of the map to drive around in could ruin the surprise and new-ness of GTA 6 when it releases."

Now, this is just speculation on the YouTuber's part and has not been confirmed to be the exact reason for the video being removed from the platform. The GTA 6 map mod creator has also removed all download links for the mod. However, according to them, this was done despite Take-Two not asking them to do so.

It is worth noting Rockstar Games hasn't showcased the complete layout of the official map, so just how accurate the fan-made version is remains to be seen. Nevertheless, the scenario does seem somewhat intriguing.

