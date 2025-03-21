GTA 6 will be a "multiple billion dollar title", says Head of PlayStation Creators: Report

Rockstar Games' GTA 6 is one of the most-anticipated releases in the gaming industry at the moment. It is set to come out later this year on Current-Gen consoles and is often a topic of discussion. Although most of it has been kept under wraps, the general expectation is for it to do quite well, given Rockstar and Grand Theft Auto's reputation.

In fact, Greg Rice, Head of PlayStation Creators, reportedly suggested in a recent interview with GamesRadar+, that it would be a "multiple billion dollar title" as well as a "big economic boost for the games industry".

PlayStation's Greg Rice reportedly suggests GTA 6 is going to be "a big economic boost for the games industry"

Greg Rice seems to suggest that along with being successful for itself, Grand Theft Auto 6 could provide exposure to other video games too. According to the report, the PlayStation Creators head seemingly stated that Rockstar Games' upcoming release would create an opportunity where people also get to check out other offerings on the new generation of consoles.

"I'm sure there's lots of gamers that [GTA 6 will be] the only thing they play, but it'll be the opportunity to get in on the new console generation and see what else is out there. So it's definitely gonna be a big economic boost for the games industry, and will be a multiple billion dollar title, but I don't think that it's at competition with [indie games]."

Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently slated for a Fall 2025 release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. There are fans who are allegedly considering getting a console just to play GTA 6, even some PC gamers.

So, it is possible, in such a scenario, that other video games available on these platforms get noticed by the audience.

As for Grand Theft Auto 6, it is expected for it to do just as well, if not better than its highly-acclaimed predecessor, Grand Theft Auto 5. That title raked in a billion dollars in sales within three days of releasing in 2013, and has gone on to sell over 210 million copies since then.

Given the excitement, its sequel could actually turn out to be a "multiple billion dollar title" as reportedly suggested by Greg Rice. Notably, some analysts reportedly believe that GTA 6 could generate a billion dollars in pre orders itself.

Nevertheless, whether any of this happens or not remains to be seen at this point, as Grand Theft Auto 6 is still some months away, and its pre orders haven't begun as of this writing.

