GTA 6: Expected cost to make (budget), release window, and more

Quite a few notable video games are set for a 2025 release, and among the biggest names on that list is GTA 6. Rockstar Games is going to introduce a fresh chapter in its highly acclaimed Grand Theft Auto franchise later this year. It will be the first new installment in the series since 2013's Grand Theft Auto 5. However, Rockstar has kept most of it under wraps so far, having showcased only a little bit through a single trailer.

In fact, it has been well over a year since that footage premiered, and nothing else has been shown since then. Given that we are in its release year, more information is expected be revealed in the near future. So, while we wait, let's take a look at Grand Theft Auto 6's expected budget, possible release date, and more.

Note: Some parts of this article are speculative and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

GTA 6 expected budget (cost to make), release window, and more: What do we know so far?

Very little information is out there officially as far as Grand Theft Auto 6 is concerned at the moment. Rockstar Games hasn't revealed anything about how much it has cost to make the title, but the rumored budget is around $1-2 billion.

One of the sources behind the GTA 6's two billion dollar budget rumor seems to be the individual who leaked its development footage in September 2022. They reportedly claimed that over $2 billion had been spent on the title till that time.

Rockstar does seem to have the resources to allocate such a budget towards the next entry of its flagship franchise, but there is no official confirmation of this yet.

As for the expected GTA 6 price, some suggest that it might touch $100. Meanwhile, others believe it would stay within the industry's standard pricing range, which is around $70 at the moment.

GTA 6 release window

Much like the budget, no official GTA 6 release date has been revealed as of this writing. That said, Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has narrowed its release window down to a particular period, which is Fall 2025.

For those wondering "when is Fall?", note that it generally covers the second-half of September, October, and November. It is worth noting that since Borderlands 4 (another big Take-Two title) will be releasing late September, some fans believe the latter-half of October, or November, might be when Grand Theft Auto 6 arrives, but that remains to be seen. The primary reason could be Rockstart wanting to avoid its two titles clashing against each other, as it would lead to lower revenue.

Also note that the title has only been announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with no word on a GTA 6 PC release date yet.

GTA 6 map

A shot of the map from the first trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Leonida is the name of the fictional state in which Grand Theft Auto 6's map will be set. It seems to be based on Florida, and will feature one of the most iconic locations from the franchise - Vice City.

Parts of it were showcased in the first trailer. The official layout, however, is yet to be revealed. Fans are eagerly waiting for its next trailer to drop to see more of Leondia and Vice City, and for the possible GTA 6 pre order date to potentially be revealed alongside.

GTA 6 characters

Lucia in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most of the GTA 6 characters that appeared in the first trailer remain unnamed. Nevertheless, we know that the title's protagonist is named Lucia. She can be seen talking to another woman while in prison, who seems to be named Stefanie.

The title's leaked development footage also suggested that there might be a male protagonist named Jason. Although a character resembling him did appear in the trailer, he wasn't named.

