Could GTA 6 trailer 2 be released in April by Rockstar Games? Possibilities explored

GTA 6 trailer 2, besides the game itself, is one of the most anticipated releases in the gaming community right now. Fans are eager for a fresh look at the next entry in this acclaimed series, but Rockstar Games has remained silent. In fact, the developer has had nothing to say about its upcoming release since December 2023, which was when its first official trailer came out.

There recently have been discussions in the community about GTA 6 trailer 2 potentially coming out in April. While this isn't confirmed, there does seem to be a slight possibility.

Note: This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

What are the possibilities of Rockstar Games releasing GTA 6 trailer 2 in April 2025?

One of the shots from the first GTA 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned, Rockstar Games has remained silent on Grand Theft Auto 6 since its first trailer's release over a year ago. However, its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, did reveal in May last year (during an earnings call) that GTA 6 is scheduled to release in Fall 2025.

This period typically begins mid-to-late September and lasts through November. Since Fall isn't too far, the prospect of GTA 6 trailer 2 being released in April to kick-off the Grand Theft Auto sequel's marketing phase doesn't seem unrealistic.

Rockstar Games also seems to be done with the release and major promotions of GTA 5 Enhanced PC, as well as the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update, which should give time and space for other potential big announcements or showcases next month.

Furthermore, GTA VI O'Clock, a reputed name within the Grand Theft Auto community, recently suggested in their Newsletter that GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 had "compressed five to six month" marketing campaigns.

Given that roughly the same amount of time is left from now to the arrival of Fall 2025, Rockstar might begin the marketing campaign for its next release soon. Additionally, GTA VI O'Clock claims to have received a credible tip from an insider about GTA 6 trailer 2 likely coming out in April.

Taking all of these factors into account, there does seem to be a slight possibility of Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer dropping next month. However, readers are once again reminded that all of this purely speculation, and so, they are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

As of this writing, neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive have revealed anything about GTA 6 trailer 2.

