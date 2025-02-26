5 things we want GTA 6 map to do differently than GTA 5 map

A sneak peek of the GTA 6 map was provided by the upcoming title's debut trailer back in December 2023. Fans want it to be bigger than GTA 5's map. However, more than a year later, we are still waiting to learn more about the sequel's playground. So far, it is known that the map will be set in a state named Leonida, where Vice City is located.

Needless to say, the actual difference between the maps from the two titles remains to be seen as of now. While we wait for more details on the upcoming game, let's take a look at five things that we want the GTA 6 map to do differently from the GTA 5 map.

Here are 5 things that we want the GTA 6 map to do differently from the GTA 5 map

1) Unlock gradually

Lucia is wearing an ankle monitor (Image via Rockstar Games)

Contrary to Grand Theft Auto's usual tradition, the GTA 5 map was completely unlocked right from the beginning. However, for the sequel, Rockstar Games should go back to the series' roots in this aspect.

This is because unlocking the map gradually by progressing through the campaign felt rewarding. Lucia, notably, wears an ankle monitor in the official Grand Theft Auto 6 artwork. This can be used as a way to stop players from venturing beyond certain limits initially.

2) Better replication of the original Vice City landmarks

Vercetti Estate/Ricardo Diaz's mansion from the OG Vice City map (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Los Santos is the main city in GTA 5's map. This is a returning location from GTA San Andreas, one of the most beloved Grand Theft Auto games. Sadly, however, the most iconic spot from that title's map — Grove Street — did return, but in a vastly different and reduced state.

This should not be repeated with the GTA 6 map, which is supposed to mark the return of Vice City to the series for the first time since 2006. Instead, Rockstar should have some of its most iconic landmarks, such as the Vercetti Estate, Malibu Club, and the Ocean View Hotel, return in as much of their original glory as possible.

3) More than one major city

Vice City at night in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Vice City is the only major city that we so far know will be a part of the GTA 6 map. That said, given the fact that it will be set in an entire state, there should be at least one more.

This was a downside of the GTA 5 map. Although Los Santos was detailed and impressive, being the only big city to explore made it boring pretty quickly.

4) Expand with updates

If Rockstar Games cannot include multiple major cities in GTA 6 at launch, then it should try to add more in the future via updates. Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer, GTA Online, has received countless updates. However, none really expanded the open world, besides The Cayo Perico Heist DLC which added an island accessible during the said heist.

The addition of new cities to the open world over time (or readjustment of certain districts) would add freshness to the upcoming title's main map and also help with longevity, be it in story mode or any potential multiplayer mode.

5) Animals in GTA 6's potential multiplayer

Some of the wildlife from the first GTA 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode map features wildlife, but that was initially not the case in its multiplayer. Animals were eventually added to the latter's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version in December 2023, and will soon arrive on PC as well via the GTA Online next-gen upgrade. However, last-gen consoles still lack them.

Rockstar Games has yet to announce a multiplayer mode for GTA 6, but the absence of one seems highly unlikely. If the game does end up having a multiplayer, then its map should feature wildlife from day one, as their presence adds a lot of life to the open world, especially the deserted areas.

