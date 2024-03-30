GTA 6 Leonida: Everything known so far

Grand Theft Auto fans got their first look at GTA 6 Leonida in the upcoming title's debut trailer. This is a fictional state that is likely based on Florida and will be where the series' next chapter takes place. It is expected to be big and feature multiple cities, but we have yet to get an official look at it. That said, fans have come up with an unofficial version of it based on the trailer, leaks as well as rumors.

Additionally, we know that one of the cities in this fictional state will be Vice City. With that said, let's take a look at everything known about GTA 6 Leonida so far.

Here is everything known about GTA 6 Leonida so far

As mentioned, one of the confirmed cities in GTA 6 Leonida is Vice City. Dedicated fans of the series will likely remember this iconic location from previous entries like 2002's Grand Theft Auto Vice City and 2006's Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories.

However, this iteration of Vice City looks significantly larger and more detailed. For those unaware, Vice City is Rockstar Games' take on Miami, and the studio has done a great job recreating some of its notable districts. GTA 6 map versions of South Beach, Ocean Drive, and the Venetian Islands look incredibly detailed and are hardly distinguishable from their real-life counterparts.

The boundaries of Leonida seem to go past this bustling city, as glimpses of what is possibly a Florida Everglades-inspired area were also featured in the first GTA 6 trailer.

Here's a brief look at this area (Image via Rockstar Games)

Moreover, there was a shot of what looks to be GTA 6 Leonida's variant of the Florida Keys.

A look at Leonida's version of the Florida Keys (Image via Rockstar Games)

A signboard pointing to the Keys can also be seen in the trailer at the 0:51 mark. Interestingly, a similar location might have been cut from GTA Vice City's map, apparently called the Gator Keys.

Unfortunately, it isn't known if this name will be utilized here.

GTA 6 leaks and rumors are also the source of some intriguing, albeit unconfirmed, details about GTA 6 Leonida. For instance, there is a community-led mapping project, the latest version of which can be viewed in the Reddit post above.

Along with Vice City and the Keys, the map allegedly also includes places like Port Gellhorn and Homestead. A lake is present in the upper section, titled Lake Leonida, and all of these names did pop up in the game's development footage that leaked in September 2022.

It should be noted that a similar mapping project was carried out by fans before GTA 5's release and it was highly accurate. Nevertheless, readers are still advised to take it with a grain of salt and wait for the official reveal of GTA 6 Leonida's map.

