Major GTA 6 leak by Rockstar discloses thunderstorms and approximately 40 hours of "J&L"

Rockstar Games has suffered from many GTA 6 leaks, the most recent one of which allegedly stemmed from a Rockstar North employee. X user @GTAVIGosssip posted a screenshot that was reportedly leaked accidentally by a Rockstar North Games Tools Programmer. The image is incredibly blurry, and it is hard to make out what it exactly says; however, some of the decipherable text suggests 40 hours of J&L and thunderstorms.

It is impossible to confirm exactly what J&L means, but it might be an acronym for Jason and Lucia, the former being GTA 6's alleged male protagonist and the latter its female lead, as revealed in the game's debut trailer.

Note: This article is entirely based on a leak. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Thunderstorms, 40 hours of J&L, and other details about GTA 6 leaked reportedly by Rockstar North employee

The X post above by @GTAVIGosssip contains the reportedly leaked screenshot wherein the text suggesting 1 to 40 hours of J&L has garnered some attention. Although it was first perceived as possibly the length of GTA 6 story mode, it is now being stated that it might be related to bug and glitch testing.

As previously mentioned, the original screenshot is very blurry and hard to read. Luckily, X user @STG4LALWAYS posted an upscaled version of the image, which showed some interesting things.

Among the most notable details of this alleged GTA 6 leak are thunderstorms. The upcoming game's map will be set in the state of Leonida, which is likely a fictional iteration of Florida, where thunderstorms are pretty common. Hence, this might be an indication of them being featured in the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel.

The following sentence seemingly talks about ensuring that NPC behavior and activities change based on the temperature. Unfortunately, since the complete image is unavailable, it cannot be said if this is exactly what the sentence states.

Most fans are skeptical about this alleged GTA 6 leak, but there is also some optimism involved.

That said, there is every chance that this image might not be related to GTA 6 at all and could be talking about something else.

The title is set to release next year on Current-Gen consoles, and more details about it will arrive officially from Rockstar Games in the near future, leading up to the GTA 6 release date.

