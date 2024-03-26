GTA 6 release date is still set for 2025, a 2026 delay unlikely: Report

Many Grand Theft Auto fans have been curious about the GTA 6 release date after a Kotaku report recently claimed that the title’s launch might get delayed to 2026. However, it seems they can now breathe a sigh of relief as a new Insider Gaming report claims the game is still on track and set for release in 2025.

On March 26, 2024, Senior Editor for Insider Gaming IG, Mike Straw, claimed to have contacted multiple sources and found out that the GTA 6 release date is still on schedule.

GTA 6 release date might not be delayed to 2026 after all, claims new report

As seen in the X post above, Mike Straw made it clear that any suggestion of a possible GTA 6 release date delay is “pure conjecture.”

On March 23, 2024, Kotaku reported that the game’s production is reportedly falling behind and that the title could be released in 2026. Here’s what they stated in their report:

“Kotaku has also learned that it’s becoming more and more likely that the sequel might not land until late 2025. It’s also possible that it could even slip into 2026 as production reportedly falls behind.”

While Rockstar Games hasn’t given any specific GTA 6 release date, it has disclosed that the title has a 2025 release window. The game is currently scheduled for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and other consoles, which have not been specified yet.

Will GTA 6 run at 60 fps on PS5? Insider responds positively

In a post on GTAForums, viceYcity shared a screenshot of a comment made by the current Senior Material Artists at Rockstar Games Hailin Si, who stated that the studio is confident that the PS5 wil run Grand Theft Auto 6 at 60 fps. While the comment has now been deleted from the source, it made fans curious as the leaked PS5 Pro specifications didn’t hint at a possible 60 fps either.

Digital Foundry suggested that the the game won’t be able to run at 60 fps on the PS5 Pro as the leaked hardware seemingly has only a 10% CPU clock boost, which is not a significant leap over the standard console.

Fans are suggested to take all reports on the GTA 6 release date with a grain of salt. Rockstar Games should announce an exact date for the game’s launch soon, probably with the second trailer, which is rumored to be coming very soon.

