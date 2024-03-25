GTA 6 trailer's real-life recreation features Manni L. Perez and more

There have been many GTA 6 trailer recreations since Rockstar Games released the original one in December 2023. Recently, a YouTuber named delta (X/@GTASixDelta) recreated the popular video game trailer using real-life clips. The fan-made video also showed Manni L. Perez, who is rumored to portray Lucia’s character in Grand Theft Auto 6. The community loved the recreated trailer, and it gained over 70,000 views within a day.

The scenes of the fan-made video are also very similar to the first GTA 6 trailer by Rockstar Games.

YouTuber recreates the GTA 6 trailer in real life featuring Manni L. Perez

On March 24, 2024, delta shared the above GTA 6 recreated trailer video. They showed Manni L. Perez as Lucia and also used various clips of the actress to match Lucia’s talking segments from the official trailer.

While Rockstar Games showed real-life locations with Grand Theft Auto-style presentation and tweaks, the recreated GTA 6 trailer showed the locations and landmarks from Miami and various parts of Florida as they are. You can see the Everglades area, Florida Keys, MacArthur Causeway, South Beach, Ocean Drive, and many other popular locations.

The YouTuber even included real-life viral memes that inspired Rockstar’s versions of social media videos in the trailer. The fan-made GTA trailer showed the twerking girl on a car roof, the naked man at the fuel pump, dual hammer Karen, an alligator in the swimming pool, and many other viral clips.

delta stated that they primarily used stock footage to make the recreated GTA 6 trailer to avoid copyright issues. The video also included some clips from Joel Franco (X/@OfficialJoelF), who previously showed all the real-life locations Rockstar Games included in the first trailer.

The inclusion of Manni L. Perez is a special reference as some members of the community still believe that she is the voice actor and role model for the upcoming female protagonist. Readers should note that the award-winning actress has already worked with Rockstar Games for The Diamond Casino & Resort update.

Perez voiced two unnamed Latina blackjack dealers who can still be found inside The Diamond Casino. However, her involvement for the Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonist is yet to be verified by Rockstar Games.

