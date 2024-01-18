GTA 6 trailer gets a new remake by Hyundai Motorsport; fans go crazy

While Grand Theft Auto fans are obsessing with the GTA 6 trailer, popular car manufacturing company Hyundai has also joined the hype train. Recently, the official X profile of Hyundai Motorsport (X/@HMSGOfficial) shared a recreation of the trailer that wowed the community. Hyundai used Rockstar Games’ official audio track and assets from the automobile organization to recreate the trailer.

However, they changed the name from Grand Theft Auto 6 to Grand Test Auto XXIV, giving it a racing touch.

Hyundai Motorsport recreates the GTA 6 trailer in a sporty way

On January 17, 2024, Hyundai Motorsport shared a one-minute and 28 second video recreating the GTA 6 trailer with a sporty twist. The Grand Test Auto XXIV video depicts all the scenes from the actual trailer almost perfectly.

The automobile company used actual cars and drone shots to recreate some of the most iconic scenes from the official trailer. In the video, racers were seen dirt racing, drifting, track racing, and celebrating.

The GTA 6 trailer recreation video also showed some of the most iconic moments from the Rockstar Games’ trailer, such as the dual hammer Karen scene, a guy running through the fuel station, two girls dancing on top of a car, and many others.

The dual hammer Karen scene recreated in Hyundai Motorsport’s video (Image via X/@HMSGOfficial)

Two girls dancing on top of a car scene recreated in Hyundai Motorsport’s video (Image via X/@HMSGOfficial)

Grand Theft Auto fans loved the video, and many shared their thoughts on it. A user named TommySurf (X/@tomastpcosta) praised the company for recreating all the scenes accurately.

Many others also praised Hyundai Motorsport for the effort put into the video.

The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is currently the most viral video on the internet. Rockstar Games has broken many records with the reveal video, and fans have been recreating the scenes in all possible ways.

Recently, an Indian fan (X/@rahulgoyal1695) used AI tools to recreate a GTA 6 India trailer. Similarly, others have also created interesting remakes, such as the San Andreas remake, the Lego remake, and the Grand Theft Auto 5 remake of the upcoming game’s trailer.

