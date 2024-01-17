AI creates GTA 6 India trailer with unimaginable details

While the GTA 6 trailer already inspired many memes and recreations across the internet, an X user named Rahul Goyal (X/@rahulgoyal1695) recreated a Grand Theft Auto 6 India trailer using AI tools. The video included various details related to India and a new logo as well. According to the user, the entire video was created using AI tools. More details are mentioned below.

Fan uses AI tools to create a GTA 6 India trailer

On January 13, 2024, Rahul Goyal posted the above video demonstrating an Indian recreation of the GTA 6 trailer.

The 47-second-long video started with two loading screens similar to Grand Theft Auto 5. However, they depicted two Indian-looking girls wearing sarees. The backgrounds of the characters also showed the cities and vehicles found in the country.

After that, the video showed several male characters roaming across the streets of Indian locations. The AI tool also generated a few popular landmarks, such as the India Gate and Tajmahal.

Screenshot from the AI-generated Grand Theft Auto India trailer (Image via X/@rahulgoyal1695)

While the video was not official, it included a few details from other Grand Theft Auto games, such as a GTA 4-themed round mini-map on the bottom left corner and a Vice City-themed status indicator on the top right corner of the screen.

According to Rahul, the visuals and their related scripts were generated by AI tools. A few lines from the scripts include the following:

“Welcome to the streets of India, where ambition meets danger and every corner holds a story. In a world brimming with color and chaos, survival is an art… Plan the perfect score, execute, escape, in GTA 6 India.”

It is worth noting that this is not the first time fans have recreated the popular reveal trailer in other settings. While Rahul Goyal used AI tools to create their version, a YouTuber named RavenwestR1 used Grand Theft Auto 5 mods to recreate the exact scenes of the official Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

Another YouTuber named Boranium Art is reportedly recreating the trailer in Minecraft at the time of writing this article.

Aside from this, fans have recreated the trailer in San Andreas, Lego, Red Dead Redemption 2, and many other games. This indicates how much impact Rockstar Games has on the gaming community.

