7 GTA 5 mods that enhances graphics on PC, ranked

GTA 5 on PC offers one of the best gameplay experiences, which can be improved with graphics mods. The modding community offers a slew of graphics-enhancing mods for all kinds of PCs. Whether you have a high-performance computer or a low-end one, you have multiple mod options to choose from. These mods make the game's visuals better than the Expanded and Enahced versions.

This article lists and ranks seven of the best PC mods to enhance the graphics in GTA 5 Story Mode.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The mods mentioned here are from the GTA5-Mods website.

Ranking seven best graphics mods to try in GTA 5 PC version

7) HD Low End

Grand Theft Auto 5 requires significant hardware power. Even if you match the system requirements of the game, it still struggles to run smoothly as the settings need complex calibration. However, this GTA 5 graphics mod by emirh08 automatically calibrates them to run smoothly on low-end PCs.

One should note that the mod does not magically enhance the graphics. It just tweaks the settings so that you can enjoy the game with the best visual output possible from your PC.

6) Awesomekills Graphics

Awesomekills Graphics is one of the best GTA 5 PC mods that you can try to enhance the in-game visuals. It changes the lighting, shadow, exposure, and darkness of the game to make it visually more pleasing. Modder Awesomekills also offers a ray-tracing version of the mod.

If you are a fan of those bright and beautiful Los Santos tour videos, then you must try this mod to have the same experience.

5) GTA V Remake

This mod by Nbarchi3D enhances all in-game properties, including the visuals. The modder emphasizes the graphics and offers a vibrant map with extra visual details. It adds additional trees, vegetation, rocks, weather effects, and many more.

The Grand Theft Auto 5 mod offers realistic traffic, improved weather cycles, fog, pollution, enhanced motion blur, increased loading distance, and many more visual effects.

4) Clouds V: New Clouds for Visual V

GTA 5 has the best-looking skies among all other games in the Grand Theft Auto series. Rockstar incorporated various sky patterns from Los Angeles that can be seen randomly. However, this mod by Modojo allows you to add more clouds and sky patterns to the game.

It contains 22 weather modes and 21 cloud designs that you can change anytime. Some weather modes include Clear, Foggy, Extra Sunny, Overcast, Thunder, and more. You can also spawn low-altitude clouds.

3) VisualV

VisualV is one of the most popular graphics mods for GTA 5. It also works as a host framework where you can add other mods and effects. Modders _CP_ & robi29 offer ReShade and ENB presets natively in the mod. You can alter various things in the game to make the visuals more enjoyable.

The weather effects are based on real-life Los Angeles. The size of the moon and its path have also been corrected. Other elements, such as shadows, fog, and lighting, have also been improved in the mod.

2) PRSA - PhotoRealistic San Andreas ENB

This mod can add photorealistic graphics in GTA 5 Story Mode. It mainly tweaks the game's lighting, making it feel like a real-life video. However, the mod requires significant hardware power to run smoothly.

According to modder L00, the patch makes the building colors, sky, shadows, and reflections look bright and crisp, turning the entire map to resemble real-life Los Angeles.

1) NaturalVision

NaturalVision is undoubtedly the most popular and best GTA 5 graphics mod for PC. Modder Razed Mods offers two versions of the mod: NaturalVision Evolved and NaturalVision Remastered. You can choose from any of them to make the game visually appealing.

It removes the video game-ish effect and makes the entire land look like a real map. The days and nights of Los Santos look photorealistic with this mod.

