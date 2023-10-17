Top 5 Spider-Man mods for GTA 5

Spider-Man is one of pop culture's most popular fictional superheroes, and he has unofficially debuted in GTA 5 several times. The modding community offers a plethora of mods through which you can play the game as Spider-Man from various comics and movies. However, choosing a good mod from the catalog is tough as they all look intriguing.

This article lists the top five Spider-Man mods you can try in GTA 5 Story Mode for a fantastic gameplay experience.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. All the mods mentioned here are from the GTA5-Mods website.

Five best Spider-Man mods to try in GTA 5 PC

5) New Santos (New York similar) for Spider-Man mod

A screenshot from the New Santos Spider-Man mod (Image via MTN4456)

Spider-Man’s lore is based on a fictional version of New York, and Grand Theft Auto 5 is based on a fictional version of Los Angeles. Both these cities have significant differences in the amount of skyscrapers. While New York is full of tall buildings, Los Santos only has a limited number.

To address this, modder MTN4456 created this GTA 5 mod where you can add more buildings to the map, including The Stark Tower Complex. The mod gives a vibe of New York’s skyline. You can also swing around the buildings as Spider-Man.

4) Venom-Spider Man 3 Movie

Venom is one of the most popular fictional anti-heroes and a prominent enemy of Spider-Man. Modder Lê Tuấn Khải brings a detailed version of the Venom suit to the game, allowing players to use it on any of the protagonists.

This GTA 5 mod offers the Venom suit of Spider-Man. The modder also included the mouth movement of Venom to make it look more appealing. The suit also has special abilities and is also immune to bullets. You can jump high and far from one place to another.

3) Spider-Man Trilogy Pack

All three Spider-Man suits are included in the mod (Image via Barak101, OkaymanXXI, and evilmaginakuma)

The Spider-Man Trilogy was one of the most iconic film series that gave Spider-Man its solid identity as a live-action superhero. It also had the most detailed and comic-accurate versions of the Spidey suit. Modders Barak101, OkaymanXXI, and evilmaginakuma developed this mod to bring the three iconic suits to GTA 5.

It includes Spider suits from the following movies: Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), Spider-Man 3 (2007). While Rockstar Games did not include any Spider-Man references in the popular 2013 title, you can directly play as the superhero with the help of this mod.

2) Spider-Man Pack (Far From Home, Infinity War, PS4 Advanced suit & Stark suit)

Three variations of Spider-Man suits are available with the mod (Image via GTA 5-Mods)

The Spider-Man Pack is the one-stop solution for all Spidey fans in Grand Theft Auto 5. Modder nsh3t and the team added four versions of Spider-Man suits belonging to Spider-Man: Far From Home, Avengers: Infinity War, the Advanced Suit from PS4 Advanced, and the Stark Suit.

The suits have great attention to detail. You can use iron claws, change the size of the eye patches, shoot webs, and do many other things as Spider-Man. Many fans want Rockstar to include some Spider-Man Easter eggs in Grand Theft Auto 6.

1) Spider-Man (TASM) Pack

A screenshot of The Amazing Spider-Man suit available with the mod (Image via gtav_KWABZ)

The Amazing Spider-Man is one of the most underrated movies in the series. However, hardcore fans still love Andrew Garfield’s version of Spider-Man and his suit. With this mod, you can use that suit in Grand Theft Auto 5.

The modder also added a character model of Andrew Garfield that you can control in the game. The mod includes a vigilante suit, a Benox Game suit, and a black suit. You can toggle the mask on or off from the mod menu.

