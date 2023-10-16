Rockstar Games gives huge discounts on select GTA Online vehicles throughout October 19, 2023

Rockstar Games has made the GTA Online Halloween 2023 celebrations even more exciting with the October 12 update by offering massive discounts on some of the best in-game vehicles. From now through October 19, 2023, you can play the game and save a lot of your hard-earned money by getting automobiles from the likes of Karin, Vapid, Grotti, and Annis.

One popular aircraft from Mammoth is also being sold at a heavy discount in GTA Online this Halloween 2023 event week.

This is the best time to pick up new GTA Online vehicles (October 16 to 19)

Rockstar Games is currently offering vehicle enthusiasts a massive sale in the latest GTA Online Halloween 2023 update. One can avail up to 40% off on this week’s discounted section. Here’s a complete list of rides available on sale until October 19, 2023:

Karin Technical Aqua (40% off) – $893,760 - $672,000

$893,760 - $672,000 Vapid Peyote Gasser (40% off) – $483,000

$483,000 Grotti GT500 (40% off) – $471,000

$471,000 Annis S80RR (40% off) – $1,545,000

$1,545,000 Vapid FMJ (40% off) – $1,050,000

$1,050,000 Mammoth Streamer216 (30% off) – $1,566,600

$1,566,600 Vapid Ratel (20% off) – $1,498,400

This selection of discounted vehicles will change at 2 am PT, October 19, 2023, making it the best time to invest in any of the aforementioned automobiles.

Which is the best in-game vehicle to buy at a discounted price this week? (October 16 to 19)

Among all the discounts in the current GTA Online Halloween 2023 event, the most logical ride to invest in is the Karin Technical Aqua, one of the best vehicles on sale this week. It is an armored amphibious pickup off-road truck that was added to the game in 2016 as part of the Import/Export update.

The visual appearance of the truck appears to be based on the real-life fourth-generation Toyota Hilux amphi-car built by Jeremy Clarkson to use in British motoring magazine Top Gear. It also shares some resemblance to the Nissan D21 amphi-car, Nissank.

On the performance front, the Technical Aqua is powered by a V8 engine with a five-speed transmission in an AWD layout. It is nimble and fast, with the ability to attain a commendable top speed of 93.00 mph (149.67 km/h) on off-road terrain. The vehicle possesses great traction, allowing owners to traverse through rough Grand Theft Auto Online terrains with ease.

However, the main strength of the Technical Aqua is its 0.50 caliber machine gun turret that can annihilate targets. It has a base damage of 200 and can fire bullets at a rate of 333 rounds per minute. GTA Online players can easily take down targets across 500 meters with an excellent 360-degree angle.

For a 40% discounted price, it is the perfect vehicle to buy and wreak havoc in Los Santos while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

